'I try to save am'- F﻿isherman narrate final moment wit di pilot of Tanzania plane wey crash kill pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Mwebeya TBC

one hour wey don pass

One fisherman wey be one of di first responders for di site of Sunday plane crash, wey kill 19 pipo for Tanzania Lake Victoria, don describe how im try to save di pilots hook for di cockpit and how im nearly lose im life as im dey try to rescue dem.

Wen dem interview am from im hospital bed for di lakeside town of Bukoba, Majaliwa Jackson say im panick as im see di passenger plane approach from di wrong direction, before e dive into di lake.

Im rush to di scene wit three fellow fishermen and help to open di back door as im smash am wit one rowing oar wey help to rescue passengers wey bin dey siddon towards di back of di plane.

Oga Jackson say im later move to di front and dive enta di water.

Im and one of di pilots then communicate wit each oda as im make signs thru di cockpit window.

Wia dis foto come from, CHARLES MWEBEYA TBC

"E direct me to break di window screen. I come out from di water and ask airport security, wey don arrive, if dem get any tools wey dem fit use to break di screen.

"Dem give me one axe, but one man wey carry public announcement speaker stop me and break di screen. Im tok say dem don already dey in communication wit di pilots and e no get any leakage for di cockpit," Oga Jackson tok.

Im add say afta dem stop am "im dive back and waved goodbye to di pilot".

But di pilot show sign say im wan make dem rescue am.

"Im point out di cockpit emergency door to me. I swim go back up and carry one rope and tie am to di door and we try to pull am wit oda boats, but di rope break and hit me for face and knock me unconscious. Di next thing I know I don dey here for di hospital," Oga Jackson tok.

Tanzania hold burial service for di victims

Wia dis foto come from, CHARLES MWEBEYA TBC

Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa dey lead mourners to pay dia respects for di funeral service for 19 pipo wey die afta one passenger plane crash enta Lake Victoria for Tanzania.

Di plane crash on Sunday morning near di shore for di end of di Bukoba airport runway.

Out of di 43 pipo wey dey on board, na only 24 pipo survive, according to wetin di operator Precision Air tok.

Di prayers dey hold for Bukoba football stadium,

Precision Air na Tanzania largest privately-owned passenger airline.Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa say dem go carry out extensive investigation to establish di cause of di crash.

Di plane comot from di commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Sunday and made a scheduled stop for Mwanza before e crash at around 08.50 local time (05:50 GMT) as e be dey near Bukoba airport.

Di airport don dey closed until further notice.

F﻿otos from di burial

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Webeya TBC

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Webeya TBC