Who go be Tinubu running mate for 2023?

Other

As di candidate don emerge, di next tin na for di party to nominate a vice presidential candidate.

Nigeria general elections go happun for February 2023 according to di timetable wey di kontri election body INEC bin release.

Now APC dey required to fill a name for Vice presidential candidate wey go be running mate to Tinubu for Inec list of contestants.

So which name go dey di joint ticket, according to electoral guidelines?

Na many tins party dey consider before dem pick pesin wey go be vice presidential candidate of di party.

No be one pesin decision. Usually consultations go hold among major stakeholders of di party wey go reason togeda to decide who dem want.

Sani Salihu, wey be political analyst tell BBC News Pidgin say Tinubu and APC get difficult work in choosing running mate.

“Di task of choosing running mate dey more difficult for di APC than PDP and my reason be say PDP get two regions to choose from South East and South West while APC get three North Central, North East and North West.”

“Anoda thing to look at be say APC just like di PDP go like to avoid Muslim Muslim ticket wey go also bring down di number of possible names.

“I am sure APC go consider many tins like zone, region, interest, contribution and oda tins before dem reach final decision regarding pesin wey go run with Tinubu for di ticket.”

Possible names wey fit be Tinubu running mate

Possible vice presidential candidates of APC

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) political parties gats submit di name of dia presidential and vice presidential candidate.

Di presidential candidate of di APC na from southern Nigeria. Asiwaju na from Lagos state wey dey South western zone.

Belief be say im vice go come from Northern Nigeria. E never clear which part of North di party go consider.

Anoda thing be say some dey tok say since di former Lagos state govnor na muslim im running mate go likely be christian from northern Nigeria to balance tins out.

Some analysts dey tok say sake of dia contribution to di party di govnors of di APC feel say one of dem deserve to be vice president.

But oda pipo say Tinubu and di party fit look beyond govnors as dem go just consider pesin and profile wey fit helep dem win for next year.

Some of di considerations na;

Simon Lalong -

Plateau state govnor Simon Lalong

Dis na di govnor of Plateau state for north central Nigeria and chairman of northern governors forum for over 3 years now.

Di 57 year old lawyer go finish im second term as govnor next year and don already clinch di senatorial ticket for Plateau South in di primaries wey hold recently.

Why some pipo dey mention di govnor name as possible running mate be say apart from being a force to reckon with in APC, being a christian also make am choice wey go balance di APC ticket since Tinubu na muslim.

George Akume -

George Akume na former Senator from Benue state and current minister for APC goment

Dis former govnor of Benue state also from north central na anoda big name for APC wey some pipo don already dey consider as possible running mate.

After im 8 years tenure as govnor of Benue state, Akume win election for 2011 as senator and at di moment na im be minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs.

Akume recently contest for chairmanship of APC before Abdullahi Adamu emerge winner, di reason some pipo dey mention im name be say like Lalong him being a christian go balance di APC presidential ticket.

And also like Lalong na pesin wey get huge influence for north central Nigeria and go helep di party wella for di elections.

Nasir El-Rufai -

Kaduna state govnor, Nasir El-Rufai

Babagana Zulum -

Babagana Zulum, Borno state govnor

Even though dis Borno state govnor for north eastern Nigeria don buy govnorship ticket for next year elections, some analysts say things fit change considering di kain power e fit bring to di APC presidential ticket.

Barrister Zulum wey no start as career politican first win election as govnor after di tenure of former govnor Kasshim Shettima expire for 2019 and at di moment some dey call am di most popular politican across northern Nigeria.

E come from north east Nigeria just like PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and believe say im emergence go reduce Atiku power and numbers from dat side for next year elections.