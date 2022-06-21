Why swimming, rugby bodies ban transgender players from women games plus oda sports wey dey consider di move

Wia dis foto come from, Action images

one hour wey don pass

Rugby League na di latest sports body to ban transgender players from women's international matches as dem still dey do more research on im inclusion policy.

Di sport governing body say e wan "balance di individual's right to participate against perceived risk to oda participants".

Dis move dey come as a number of sports dey wrestle ontop trans inclusion.

Di International Rugby League (IRL) say dem don consider "relevant developments for world sport" in coming to im decision to ban transgender athletes until e don complete research on im final inclusion policy.

Di ban go apply to di league World Cup wey dem wan hold for England for October. Di competition dey involve teams from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cook Islands, England, France, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

"Na IRL responsibility to balance di individual right to participate - one long-standing principle of rugby league and for im heart from di day dem establish am - against perceived risk to oda participants, and to make sure say we give everybody fair hearing," di organisation tok.

"Di IRL go continue to work toward developing one set of criteria, based on best possible evidence, wey fairly balance di individual right to play wit di safety of all participants," Im statement add am.

Why Swimming governing body make di move

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

A number of sports don dey consider dia inclusion policies for recent months, especially afta di International Olympic Committee dem rule earlier dis year say each sport suppose determine dia participation policies wey dey govern transgender athletes - depending on im particular characteristics.

Na on Sunday dem ban transgender swimmers from women's elite races if dem don go through male puberty.

Fina, wey be swimming world governing body, bin vote to stop transgender athletes from competing for women elite races if dem don go through any part of di process of male puberty.

Fina say dem also wan establish one 'open' category for competitions for swimmers wey dia gender identity dey different dan dia birth sex.

Fina president Husain Al-Musallam say di organisation dey try to "protect di rights of our athletes to compete" but also "protect competitive fairness".

Dem describe di new policy, wey dem pass wit 71% of di vote from 152 Fina members as "only a first step towards full inclusion" for transgender athletes.

Di World Athletics president Lord Coe don also hint give di BBC say di sport fit follow swimming example, e reveal say e dey set to discuss adopting a new eligibility policy and insist say "fairness dey non-negotiable".

"We see say international federation dey follow im preference to set rules, regulations and policies wey dey in di best interest of im sport," im tell BBC Sport.

"Dis na as e suppose be. We go always believe say biology pass gender and we go continue to review our regulations in line wit dis. We go follow di science.

Critics of transgender athletes' participation for some women sports argue say dem fit get disproportionate advantage to dia peers based on dia birth biology.

Meanwhile, many transgender athletes and dia supporters don strongly fight am.

US women footballer Megan Rapinoe, one of di most influential voices for sport, say e dey "disgusting".

"Show me di evidence say trans women dey take everyone scholarships, dey dominate in every sport, dey win every title. I dey sorry, e no just dey happun," Rapinoe tell Time magazine.

"I get confidence say we fit figure am out. But we no fit start for di opposite, wey dey wicked. And frankly, e just dey disgusting."

On di oda hand, reality TV celebrity transgender woman, Caitlyn Jenner don welcome di move to ban transgender for women elite competition for swimming.

“E work!, e take a lot of heat but wetin dey fair dey fair, na so di Olympic gold medal-winning former athlete tok.