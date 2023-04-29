Court say make man wey get 550 pikin stop sperm donation

Court say make man wey get 550 pikin stop to dey donate sperm

One Dutch man wey dem suspect say e don born more dan 550 pikin worldwide through sperm donation don collect court order say make im stop to dey donate more sperm.

Di 41-year-old man wey dem identified as Jonathan fit chop fine of more dan €100,000 (£88,000) if im try to donate again.

Dem ban am from donating to fertility clinics in di Netherlands for 2017 afta dem find out say im don born more dan 100 pikin through sperm donation.

But instead make im stop, im kontinu to dey donate sperm abroad and online.

One court for The Hague don tell am to provide list of all di clinic im don use and say make im order dem to destroy im sperm.

Tori be say di man don mislead hundreds of women.

Dutch clinical guidelines tok say one donor no fit born more dan 25 pikin in 12 families.

But judges tok say di man don help to produce between 550 and 600 pikin since im begin to donate sperm in 2017.

One foundation wey dey protect donor pikin right and mama of one of di pikin wey im sperm born take am to court.

"Di point be say dis kinship network wit hundreds of half-brothers and half-sisters too dey large,” one tok-tok pesin for di court, Gert-Mark Smelt, tok.

Over 100 of di pikin wey di man born na Dutch clinic dem born dem and dem also born odas privately. Di man also donate to one Danish clinic wey send im semen to addresses for various kontris.

Judge Thera Hesselink tok say di court "ban di defendant from donating im semen to new prospective parents afta dis judgment".

Di man no also dey permitted to contact any prospective parents "wit di wish say im dey willing to donate semen… advertise im services to prospective parents or join any organisation wey dey establish contact between prospective parents", di judge tok.

Di donor "deliberately misinform" prospective parents about di number of pikin im don already born in di past, di district court in The Hague tok.

"All dis parents now dey confronted wit di fact say di pikin for dia family na part of one huge kinship network, wit hundreds of half-siblings, wey dem no choose,” di court tok.

Fertility scandals for Netherlands

Di court say e dey "sufficiently plausible" say e get or e fit get negative psychosocial consequences for di pikin dem.

Dem tell sperm donors to limit di number of times dem offer dia services, to reduce di chance say siblings fit unknowingly form couple and get pikin togeda.

Di Netherlands no dey new to fertility scandals, dem don get dis kain tin in di past.

For 2019, dem confam say one Dutch fertility doctor wey chop accuse say im dey use im own sperm for patients witout dia consent don born 49 pikin dem.

DNA tests reveal say Jan Karbaat, wey die for 2017, impregnate di mothers of di pikin dem for im clinic for Bijdorp, near Rotterdam.

Dem confam di results afta judges allow dia release.

One of di pikin identified as Joey im fit "finally close di chapter" now wey im know say oga Karbaat na im papa.