Why Bayern Munich suspend and fine Sadio Mane

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane din dey argue wit each oda during Tuesday's game

one hour wey don pass

Bayern Munich don drop Sadio Mane out of dia squad for dia Saturday league match against Hoffenheim.

Di German club say di reason why dem drop Mane na sake of wetin dem call player's "misconduct".

Reports for Germany dey allege say Mane punch im team-mate Leroy Sane for face.

Dem claim say di incident happun afta dia Tuesday 3-0 Champions League defeat for Manchester City.

According to reports na dia teammates separate di players afta dia fight for Etihad Stadium.

Bayern don confirm say dem go fine di Senegal forward too.

Bild say di former Liverpool player Mane, wey be two-time African footballer of di year, bin complain about di way Germany winger Sane bin speak to am afta di defeat.

Afta im fly back to Germany, dem pick up Mane privately for airport while Sane follow di team bus.

Neither Mane or Sane don comment on di alleged fight.