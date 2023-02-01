'Elements for Aso Villa want make APC lose presidential election' - El-Rufai

Wia dis foto come from, NASIR EL-RUFAI/FACEBOOK

Di govnor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai tok say e get “elements” for di Presidential Villa wey no want di All Progressives Congress (APC) to win di presidential election wey go shele for 25 February.

Govnor El-Rufai yarn dis one wen im appear on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on 1 February.

''I believe say elements dey for Villa wey want us to lose di elections sake of say dem no get dia way,” di govnor tok.

''Dem get dia candidate; dia candidate no win di primaries and I tink dem still dey try to get us to lose di elections and dem dey hide behind di President desire to do wetin im tink dey right.”

Former govnor of Lagos Bola Ahmed Tinubu na im win di presidential primary of di APC for 8 June 2022. Former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi come second, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo carri third for di primary election.

Govnor El-Rufai also speak on petroleum subsidy wey di APC goment bin promise to remove and di naira redesign of di Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Dis petroleum subsidy wey dey cost di kontri trillions of naira na sometin wey all of us bin agree say we go remove. In fact, I bin get discussion wit di President and I show am why di subsidy gatz go.

“How you go get capital budget of 200 billion (naira) for federal roads and spend two trillion (naira) on subsidy? Dis na di conversation wey I bin get wit di President for 2021 wen di subsidy bin start to rise. Im bin dey convinced. We komot; e change. Everione for goment agree.

“Di second example wey I go give na dis currency redesign. You gazz understand di President. Pipo dey blame di govnor of di Central Bank for di currency redesign. No, you gazz go back and look at di President first outing as president. Im do am,” El-Rufai tok.

Di second example wey di govnor mention na di military goment of President Muhammadu Buhari between 1983 and 1985. As head of state, Buhari bin change di Nigerian currency and im do am in secret to catch pipo wey hide illegal moni for house.

Govnor El-Rufai say di timing of di new policy go make di APC vulnerable ahead of di forthcoming elections.

“Na very good intention - very clear intention. Di President heart na white. But to do am dis time within di time wey dem give no make any political or economic sense. And for dis kind programme to work, we gatz dey involved as govnors, at sub nationals.

"For my state, e get two local goments without banks. For Borno State, out of 27 local goments, only two get banks. For Yobe State, out of 17 local goments, only two get banks,” Govnor El-Rufai tok.

E say dis policies no be APC policies but policies of pipo wey want bring di kontri down.

Govnor El-Rufai say govnors support di naira redesign policy but na di pipo wey dey live for areas wey no get enough banks go suffer am.

E say dis na why di CBN govnor gazz extend di deadline.

'Hide petrol and naira, I go win'

Bola Ahmed Tinubu wey be di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) say im go still win di election even though some pipo dey try sabotage im chance.

For im campaign for Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, Tinubu say dis sabotage no go work.

“Let fuel dey expensive, only dem know where dem keep am. Keep petrol, keep di naira, we go vote and go dey elected. You fit change di ink of naira notes.

Wetin you expect no go happen. We go win,” di former govnor tok in Yoruba language.

Di former govnor later tok say no be President Buhari e bin dey follow tok for di campaign.

Fuel scarcity don dey linger for several months across di kontri sake of say di product scarce.