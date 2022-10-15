Why police arrest Manchester United footballer M﻿ason Greenwood again

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

one hour wey don pass

Dem don arrest Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Di 21-year-old striker bin chop arrest on suspicion of rape and assault for January. Dem also question am about claims of making threats to kill.

Greenwood, wey don make one appearance for England, dey yet to be charged and dem extend im bail for June.

Di BBC understands say dem make di latest arrest for im home for Bowdon, Greater Manchester.

For one statement, one representative for Greater Manchester Police say dem dey "aware of one allegation regarding one 21-year-old man breaching im bail conditions and dem make arrest on Saturday".

Dem add am say "enquiries dey go on at dis time".

Within hours of di online allegations for January, dem suspend Greenwood from playing or training wit im club until further notice.

Nike end im sponsorship deal wit am and Electronic Arts remove am from active squads on im Fifa 22 game.

Di rape claim wey land Greenwood im first arrest

Police arrest Mason Greenwood on suspicion of rape and assault for January

Greater Manchester Police say dem hear about di "social media images and videos wey one woman post wey report incidents of physical violence".

Di woman bin post pictures and videos of di allegation for her Instagram story wey she caption: "To everyone wey wan know wetin Mason Greenwood actually dey do to me".

She later delete di post.

Mason Greenwood never respond to di allegations.

Meanwhile, Manchester United say dem dey aware of di allegations

Di club add say, "Manchester United no dey condone violence of any kind."

Later Manchester United say Greenwood no go return to training until further notice.