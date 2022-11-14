Wetin be di G20 summit wey dey happun dis week and wetin leaders dey tok about dia?



14 November 2022

Di leaders of di kontries wey make up di G20 dey meet for dia annual summit for Bali, inside Indonesia, on 15 November.

Di main aim na to find ways to help di world economies recover from di Covid pandemic - but tensions ova Ukraine war fit disturb di tok-tok.

Wetin be di G20 and why dem form am?

Banners for di G20 summit inside Bali, Indonesia

Di G20, or Group of Twenty, include di world most important industrialised and developing kontries.

Dem form am for 1999 afta one financial crisis wey happun for East Asia, e suppose to be di leading forum for international economic and financial co-operation.

Di group dey made up of 19 nations and di European Union. But dem dey always invite Spain as guest.

One expanded version of di G7 group of leading industrialised nations, include fast-growing developing economies like China, Brazil, and India.

Between dem, di G20 kontries account for 85% of di world economic output and 75% of world trade, and contain two-thirds of dia population.

Wetin we call dis foto, Chart wey show key numbers of di G20 group.

Wetin di group dey discuss?

Di mata wey di G20 leader summit dey discuss don dey wide from economics to include climate change, sustainable energy, international-debt forgiveness and ways to tax multinational corporations.

Every year, one different G20 member state dey take ova di presidency and set di agenda for di group meetings.

As 2022 president, Indonesia want di Bali summit to concentrate on global health measures and economic recovery afta di pandemic.

Dem also want to promote di way kontries dey adopt sustainable energy.

But e be like say world politics na one kain threat wey fit overshadow di summit.

Ukraine foreign ministry don request make dem drive Russia from di G20 because of dia invasion of Ukraine.

And also make dem collect back di invitation wey dem don bin give out to President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin don bin tok say e neva decide weda to attend in pesin or send delegation of Russian officials to represent am.

Many pipo dey also feel say US President, Joe Biden go refuse to greet Saudi Arabia Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

President Biden bin don accuse Saudi Arabia of helping Russia to finance dia war inside Ukraine

Biden say di two kontries don dey work togeda since, to keep crude oil prices high.

Why dem dey always snap 'family foto'?

Di heads of goment dey always pose togeda to snap one group foto.

Dem dey use am as opportunity to sell whatever agreements di leaders don sign.

But often times, di diplomatic disagreement wey di foto dey reveal dey make headlines.

For instance, for 2018, afta di killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi for di Saudi consulate for Istanbul, dem ignore Prince Mohammed bin Salman for di leader summit.

Dem make Prince Mohammed bin Salman stand for di far end of di group for di family foto.

US president Joe Biden fir refuse to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for di summit

Di G20 don dey successful?

For di 2008 and 2009 leader summits, during di great financial crisis, leaders agree for some measures to rescue di global financial system.

But future summits don dey less positive, argument dey, because tensions between rival world powers spoil am.

For dis year meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers, dem no too agree on plenti tins because of arguments between Russia and Western powers ova di invasion of Ukraine.

However, nations dey often reach agreement by meeting on di side-lines of summits.

For 2019, for Osaka, di US president den, Donald Trump and China President, Xi Jinping, agree to resume tok-tok to settle one major trade dispute.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Riot police clash with protesters outside di G20 summit for Hamburg, for 2017

Often times, big protest dey take place around di leaders summits.

Thousands of demonstrators march for Buenos Aires for 2018 to protest against di G20 economic policies.

Anti-capitalist protesters riot around di 2017 summit, for Hamburg, and thousands of demonstrators march during G20 summits for Rio de Janeiro, for 2018, and Toronto, for 2010.

For 2009, dem kill one newspaper seller, Ian Tomlinson.

Ian Tomlinson bin dey go back home from work wen e waka jam di protests against di G20 summit for London.