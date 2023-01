How Ghana police forget gun inside commercial bus after allegedly collecting bribe from driver

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

40 minutes wey don pass

One Police officer for Ghana dey inside hot water after he leave en service rifle inside commercial vehicle.

De officer allegedly leave de gun inside de car after he collect bribe, de driver claim.

Inside video wey dey circulate on social media, you go see one civilian dey sit in front of de commercial bus dey hold black gun wey resemble AK-47.

De driver of de vehicle return de weapon back to Ghana Police at after Why inch he accuse de officer of collecting bribe before he forget de service gun.

Police interdict officer wey leave rifle

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

Inside statement wey Police release, den announce say dem interdict Inspector Sulemana Adam who dey with de Rapid Deployment Force for Takoradi, Western Region.

According to Western Regional Police PRO, Olivia Adiku, “Police Administration interdict de Police Inspector for negligence wey make he leave en service rifle inside commercial vehicle.”

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

Dem refer de Inspector to Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigation into de incident.