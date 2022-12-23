Wetin be frostbite wey dey worry pipo for US and Canada sake of winter storm?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

43 minutes wey don pass

Experts don warn say low temperatures don begin cause gbege across di US and Canada wey fit lead to frostbite on di bare skin in only five to 10 minute.

One powerful Arctic winter storm don place more dan 135 million pipo under weekend weather alerts ahead of di busiest travel days of di year.

Di alert stretch from coast to coast and reach as far south as di US-Mexico border and Florida, di Sunshine state.

Major airports don cancel thousands of flights as di storm dey increase.

Di cold snap fit bring about wetin forecasters don describe as di iciest Christmas wey go ever happun in decades.

Di National Weather Service (NWS) say temperatures of -50F (-45C) and -70F dey possible by di end of dis week for some parts of di kontri.

Dem warn say even for major metro areas, like di city of Des Moines, Iowa, frostbite go be major danger.

Meteorologists say di winter storm fit become "bomb cyclone" by Friday.

Bomb cyclone na term wey dem dey give to explosive storm wey dey go up fast fast, as im central air pressure dey drop by at least 24 millibars for 24 hours.

"Dis no be like di snow day, wen we be children, dis na serious stuff," President Joe Biden tok for one White House briefing on Thursday.

Di storm don already dey cause kasala from Colorado to Wyoming, and north of Minnesota.

Di Govnor of New York state, Kathy Hochul, don declare state of emergency as dem dey expect di storm.

Di Govnors of Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Oklahoma don also declare states of emergency, while Wisconsin declare wetin dem call "energy emergency".

Ohio Govnor, Mike DeWine, call di weather "unique and dangerous situation", especially as pipo dey travel to be wit loved ones ova Christmas.

D projection be say Florida go see im coldest Christmas in 30 years.

For Canada, much of Ontario and parts of Quebec dey also get ready for one major winter storm wey dem expect to last through di Christmas weekend.

Dem don cancel more than 5,300 flights for di US on Thursday and Friday, according to di flight-tracking site FlightAware.

In anticipation of travel disruptions, major airlines including United, Delta and American don offer to waive fees for travellers wey wan reschedule dia flights.

Dem don close along di Colorado-Wyoming border on Wednesday sake of nearly zero visibility.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin be frostbite?

E dey happun for wen blood flow dey reduced well-well - na natural response to di cold.

Symptoms dey usually start wen di affected parts begin feel cold and e go dey painful.

In extreme cases, di tissue fit die and surgery - even amputation – fit dey necessary.