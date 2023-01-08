Bus crash kill 40 for Senegal, President Sall declare mourning period

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

21 minutes wey don pass

One accident between two buses for central Senegal don kill 40 pipo plus wunjure many odas.

Di first investigate wey authorities do show say di tyre of one of di bus bin burst, come make di bus collide head-on wit anoda bus wey bin dey come from opposite direction, officials tok.

Traffic accidents common for Senegal, but dis one na one of di deadliest in recent years.

Emergency services official Cheikh Fall tell tori pipo AFP news agency say 87 people wunjure for di collision, near di central town of Kaffrine.

Pipo wey wound dey hospital and medical centre dey collect treatment, e add.

Senegal President Macky Sall don declare three days of mourning for those wey die, plus promise to make sure im goment improve road safety.

Confirming di 40 deaths, Oga Sall post for Twitter say im dey "deeply sad by di tragic road accident".

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to di families of di victims and wish speedy recovery to pipo wey injure."

Meanwhile, 21 pipo don die and 49 odas wunjure for one bus accident for Kenya.

Di bus bin just cross di border from Uganda enta Kenya wen e crash.

Ugandan regional police tok tok pesin Rogers Taitika tell AFP say e be like di driver lost control drive leave road.