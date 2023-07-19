African players to watch for di Fifa Women World Cup 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghizlane Chebbak, Refiloe Jane, Asisat Oshoala and Barbra Banda na di Africans to watch for di Women World Cup

Ghizlane Chebbak, Refiloe Jane, Asisat Oshoala and Barbra Banda na di Africans to watch for di 2023 Women World Cup.

Dis year Women World Cup go start 20 July wen di two kontri - Australia and New Zealand - wey dey collabo to host, play dia opening match.

Africa go present four teams for di finals for di first time afta Fifa bin expand di competition from 24 to 32 teams.

Reigning champions for Africa, South Africa, go join Nigeria wey dey boast of nine African titles and World Cup beginners Morocco and Zambia for di one month competition wey go end on 20 August.

As Africa dey ready to participate for dis event wey dem neva still fit break enta di quarter-final barrier, BBC Sport Africa provide you more imformate about di four major players from di continent.

Asisat Oshoala - Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Asisat Oshoala na key figure for Barcelona wia she top 20 goals for each of di past four seasons

E no get any player for Africa Women Football wey big pass Oshoala - and di reason pure.

Afta she explode for international level for 2014 wen she become top scorer and best player for di Under-20 World Cup, Oshoala remain steady as one of Africa top players.

She win three Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), bin be player of di competition for two of dem, plus score for di 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

If she score for di coming competion, she go become di African to score for three Women World Cups and fit even add new record of African Women Footballer of di Year award for di number six time to her trophy cabinet.

Di Barcelona star dey come World Cup afta she hit more dan 20 goals for four seasons back to back plus one straight year as top scorer for di reigning European champions.

On di day wey she dey play, na very defenders fit cope wit Oshoala, unto say she be di complete forward wey fit dominate wit her power and speed, but na her intelligent movement both on and off ball make her different.

Oshoala miss last year Wafcon sake of knee injury wey she get during di opening match, dis make her miss di May Champions League final triumph sake of hamstring injury as Barca defeat Wolfsburg. Diafore, Nigerians dey hope say she go remain fit.

Barbra Banda - Zambia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Afta she miss 2022 Wafcon sake of gender qualification wahala, Banda bounce back wit 10 goals for five games for Zambia

Anoda ogbonge player wey bin miss Wafcon na 23-year-old Banda, one of Africa most talented players wey dey totori di continent.

Di striker shock di world for 2021 wen she score back-to-back hat-tricks for Olympics - di first player to ever do dat kain tin for di very long history of di event - before Zambia comot for group stage.

Yet Banda development stand still last year wen dem stop her fromplaying Wafcon -just di day before di competition - afta one gender qualification palava.

Even wit dat, e no stop captain Banda wey show her correct leadership ability as she still remain for Morocco to lead her team from di sideline to make history as dem finish third position.

Fortunately for Banda and Zambia, she don get green light to play. She return witout hassle, score 10 goals for five games during September Cosafa Cup.

As newcomers, Zambia fit play defence and counter-attack and wit Banda, wey her speed dey dust centre-backs, dem get one of di best for di business.

Wit di kain connection wey she don set Racheal Kundananji, wey don gada 25 goals for Span last season, di two fit collabo form one of di most dangerous attacks for Australia and New Zealand.

Refiloe Jane - South Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Refiloe Jane hold di Women's Africa Cup of Nations alot alongside Janine van Wyk

Jane na one of di players for dis list wey be like dem dey underrate, but any how you check am, she be di most most important to her team unto say di tiny midfielder na di heartbeat of di African champions.

She dey di centre of di kain football wey coach Desiree Ellis want to play, Jane na deep-lying playmaker for Banyana Banyana.

Wit her position for front of defence, she get beta passing range plus she fit control di speed of di game from deep and dis go allow South Africa attacking talent to shine.

Jane show for di first time for 2012 Olympics, since den she don play for South Africa for evri major competition, pack over 100 caps.

Last year, she step up to co-captain wit long-time skipper Janine van Wyk - and dem lead di side to dia first Wafcon title against Morocco - but now she go be di only captain sake of Van Wyk injury.

Return to Australia go dey familiar to her as na dia she sign her first professional contract wit W League side Canberra United for 2019 bifor she go Italy wia she dey now play for Sassuolo (afta she spend small time wit Milan).

Although she fit no score many goals or grab any headline, Jane go be di centre to South Africa hope as dem centest for di competition for di second time.

Ghizlane Chebbak - Morocco

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Captain Ghizlane Chebbak lead Morocco as dem make history for 2022 Wafcon final, to qualify for di World Cup

Na South Africa and Nigeria dominate di news for last Wafcon, still Morocco wey bin host di competition still shock di world as dem reach dia first final - wit Ghizlane Chebbak wey bin be di star of di show.

Di daughter of former men international Larbi Chebbak, winner of Cup of Nations for 1976, Ghizlane na captain of di Atlas Lionesses for di first appearance for di competition since 20 years. Dis waka lead her team to di first World Cup qualification.

Chebbak bin lead from front as she end Wafcon as joint top scorer and player of di competition.

Even though she na midfielder, Chebbak na natural goalscorer.

Already she be her kontri record scorer and recently she top di scoring card for Morocco top division for di numner five season, wia she don win ten straight titles wit AS FAR.

For November, she lead di club to dia first African Champions League title as dem beat title holder Mamelodi Sundowns for final.

Chebbak also be ogbonge set-piece specialist and weda na free-kick, corner or penalty, she dey dia, hardly she dey fail to deliver, sometin wey fit help di newcomers.

She dey mostly play as number 10 or as midfield three.

Chebbak na di brain of Atlas Lionesses creativity and evri tin dey pass through her.