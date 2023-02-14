‘We locate Christian Atsu room, find two pair of en shoes but we no fit locate am’ - Agent

Wia dis foto come from, Christian Atsu/Twitter

10 minutes wey don pass

De management for Christian Atsu say de search for de player still dey go on, nine days afta de earthquake for Turkey.

According to en agent, Nana Sechere, dem locate Christian Atsu en exact room location where dem find two pairs of en shoes.

"E don reach nine days since di earthquake and we still never locate Christian," Sechere tweet on Tuesday.

“We manage locate Christian Atsu en exact room location, wey we find two pairs of en shoes” Nana Sechere talk.

“Yesterday, we receive confirmation say thermal imagery dey show signs of up to five lives, but dem say de only real confirmation of life be through sight, smell den sound wey unfortunately we no locate Christian” he add.

Atsu en agent say he currently dey de search grounds but things dey move slow so de rescue process dey delay, wey people dey lose dia lives sake of de lack of resources.

“Dis be difficult situation, but we be grateful to all de Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for dia efforts and response in rescuing survivors. But we dey need more resources urgently, including translator, on de ground” Nana Sechere add in de statement.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued "with injuries" but a day later that position changed.

Christian Atsu agent bin reveal say de footballer whereabouts still dey unknown afta initial reports say dem pull am out from de wreckage "wit injuries" afta de Turkey earthquakes.

Dem still dey rescue some survivors afta di quakes and aftershocks for southern Turkey and northern Syria wey don kill more dan 40,000 pipo as at di time of dis report.

Reactions after Atsu go missing

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo bin join many Ghanaians all over de world to pray for di safety of Christian Atsu.

President Akufo-Addo for statement wey e release bin also commiserate wit di govments of Turjey and Syria for de disaster.

“On behalf of di govment and pipo of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to de govments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on de devastation and de tragic loss of lives Monday’s earthquake cause. May dia souls rest in perfect peace.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to de survivors, and we pray dat say make dem see our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu.

Di Ghana Football Association also tell fans to "pray" for former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu – wey tori tok say dey trapped under rubble for di earthquakes in Turkey.

Christian Atsu profile

Christian Atsu be Ghanaian international player who dey play professional football in de Turkish Super League.

Born 10 January 1992, Ghanaian professional footballer dey currently play for Hatayspor.

He start en career for Porto, wey he later spend one season on loan for Rio Ave.

In 2013, Chelsea sign am for £3.5 million wey dem loan am to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth den Málaga.

After spending de 2016–17 season on loan for Newcastle United, he complete en permanent transfer to de club in May 2017.

As an international player he play over 30 caps since he join Black Stars in 2012.

Atsu represent Ghana for de 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.