Death toll dey rise as Israel target militants for Gaza conflict

34 minutes wey don pass

Israel say dem don arrest 19 members of di Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.

Dem arrest dem across di occupied West Bank, afta dem carry out airstrikes against targets for Gaza Strip.

Fifteen pipo die from di air strikes, including one pikin and PIJ leader Tayseer Jabari.

Israel say di strikes na sake of an "immediate threat" from di group.

Dem bin fire plenty rockets from Gaza towards Israel overnight, most of dem Israel block am military tok.

Dis latest violence na di most serious flare-up between Israel and Gaza in just ova a year.

Di 11-day war for May 2021 bin leave more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis dead before dem agree ceasefire.

Di Israeli military dey warn say dis latest operation – wey di code name na Breaking Dawn - fit last for a week.

Siren warning of incoming missiles continue to sound for Israeli towns on Saturday, as more reports of air strikes for Gaza wey Israel say dey target PIJ militants.

Palestinian health officials confirm say one man die near Khan Younis for di south of di strip.

But so far Hamas, di biggest militant group for di area – wey get similar ideology to Islamic Jihad wey dem often dey coordinate dia actions wit it - no dey fire from dia large rocket arsenal.

So far, no report of Israeli air strikes wey target Hamas.

Hamas bin issue strong statements on Friday night say "resistance groups" dey united. But because dey govern Gaza dem get dia own practical considerations wey fit stop dem getting involved.

Life for di Palestinian territory hard well- well in di past week, afta Israel bin close dia crossings wit Gaza sake of fears say Islamic Jihad go retaliate for di arrest of one of dia leaders for di northern West Bank.

Di calculations of Hamas fit change, if for example di civilian death toll for Gaza rise well-well.

If dem decide to join di fighting then di fight dey very serious.

If things stay dis this, Egypt – wey often acts middle men for Israel and Gaza – fit get a better chance of brokering some kind of truce.

Cairo officials dey prepare on Saturday to host a potential delegation of PIJ representatives as part of dat process, Egyptian media tok.

Na almost 200 rockets dem fire from Gaza towards Israel overnight, di Israeli military tok. Most of dem dia Iron Dome defence block am.

According to di military no Israeli casualties.

Na about 30 Islamic Jihad targets dem strike, among dem na two weapon storage facilities and 6 rocket manufacturing sites, di IDF tok.

At least 78 pipo wunjure for di strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid tok on di initial strike on Friday, say Israel bin carry out "a precise counter-terror operation against an immediate threat".

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked say: "We no know how dis go play out... but dis fit take time... dis fit be a long round [of conflict] and a hard one."

Di IDF say dia attacks bin target sites linked to PIJ, including di high-rise Palestine Tower for Gaza City wey dem hit on Friday for loud explosion wey cause smoke to pour from di building.

Di IDF say Tayseer Jabari na "senior commander" for PIJ, e accuse am of committing "multiple terrorist attacks" against Israeli civilians.

Five-year-old Alaa Kaddum dey among those wey die for strikes, local officials also tok.

See wetin PIJ secretary general Ziyad al-Nakhala wey dey on a trip to di Iranian capital Tehran, tok: "We go respond forcefully to dis aggression, and na fight wey our pipo go win."

"No red lines for dis battle... and Tel Aviv go dey under di rockets of di resistance".

Dis latest conflict dey come afta Israel arrest of Bassem Saadi on Monday night,wey according to reports na di head of PIJ for West Bank,.

Dem gbab dem for Jenin area as part of ongoing series of arrest operations afta a wave of attacks by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians wey leave 17 Israelis and two Ukrainians dead.

Two of di attackers come from di Jenin district.

Wetin to know about PIJ

PIJ, na one of di strongest militant groups wey dey operate for Gaza,

Na Iran dey support dem and dia headquarters dey for Syrian capital Damascus.

Dem get hand for many attacks, including rocket-fire and shootings against Israel.

For November 2019, Israel and PIJ bin fight a five-day conflict sake of di killing by Israel of one PIJ commander wey Israel say been dey plan one attack.

Di violence leave 34 Palestinians dead and 111 injured, while 63 Israelis bin need medical treatment.