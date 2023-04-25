Church members still dey obey 'starvation cult' leader despite discovery of over 70 deadi body

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Detectives and forensic experts begin examine di site on Friday

25 April 2023, 11:54 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Kenya police don continue to recover more deadi body from mass graves wey dey inside one forest for eastern part of di kontri.

Di dead bodies wey don reach more dan 70 - na members of di Good News International Church, wey believe say dem go enta heaven if dem starve demsef.

Report say Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, wey dey run di Good News International Church, allegedly tell im followers to fast and dem go dey die of starvation.

State broadcaster KBC describe Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge as a "cult leader", while Kenya president William Ruto describe am as "terrorist".

Di Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki call wetin happun "massacre".

Di speaker of di Senate, Amason Kingi, ask how "evil wey big and loud like dis fit take place without nobody knowing".

So far, na about 14 mass graves na im police don dig.

"Di smell dey unbearable," Hussein Khalid wey dey run one right organisation, Haki Africa, tell BBC.

Oga Khalid na im carry authorities go di grave sites last week afta im hear di information of wetin dey go on from some pipo wey dey stay around di area.

Hussein Khalid don spend di past four days dey watch as authorities dey dig out dozens of dead bodies from di mass graves.

Di place dey "hidden" inside Shakahola forest and e say im and e team need to cut back shrubs and bushes for dem to fit drive go there.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Fears dey ground say dem fit discover more bodies

Buried deadi body inside 800 acre forest

Thirty-nine dead bodies na im dem bring out on Monday but police later say di number of death dey more dan 70, including some of doz wey dem rescue but die as dem dey receive treatment.

Di number of deaths fit later dey higher as Red Cross tok say 112 pipo na dem don report say dey miss.

Oga Khalid estimate say na around 60 mass grave sites dey for di area and only one quarter of doz na im authorities don torchlight.

Police say 29 survivors na im dem don see so far, but e be like say no be all of dem want make dem rescue dem.

Some of di survivors dey so convinced about wetin dia pastor tell dem about di end of di world.

E dey widely believe say more pipo still dey isolated within di 800-acre Shakahola forest and dey kontinu wit dia fast.

Autorities don declare di large area of land as crime scene and investigations kontinu.

Police don kontinu to investigate one accomplice to di crimes wey dem arrest on Monday.

Dem identify am as assistant to di cult leader. Dem accuse am of burying di bodies and suffocating children.

Local pipo don begin to come di grave sites to tell authorities about relatives wey dey miss.

One man tell Khalid say im brother carry im three sons, wey be 21, 17 and 14 years old, go join di church. E say im dey fear say all of dem go don die now.

Some church members dey refuse liberation

On Sunday, oga Khalid come across one woman wey dey her late 20s "looking very weak" wit her eyes wey don dey dull. But she no want make dem help her.

"Wen we try to give her first aid and water wit glucose, she no gree.

She close her mouth and she dey give us sign say she no want any help," oga Khalid tok, adding say dem dey currently dey treat di woman now for hospital.

E also come across one man wey dey im 40s wey dey able to tok.

"E say e no need any saving, and dat im sense correct and e know wetin e dey do and make dem leave am alone. E even call us enemies wey wan stop from going to heaven."

Dem don also carry dat man go hospital.

Victor Kaudo from di Malindi Community Human Rights Centre, wey dey help dig out di dead bodies, say e tink say na about 150 bodies dey.

E say na one whistleblower wey wan bin help rescue three children, contact im organisation.

"Dis dey bad becos we only rescue one wey we find for house, dem tie am wit rope," e tell BBC.

"And dis pikin we believe say na six years of age. But im sister and brother don already die and dem don bury dem di previous day before we get there."

Dis discovery don shock many for Kenya and make pipo dey wonder how dozens of pesin go willingly starve demsef to death.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Why pesin go starve imsef to death?

Plenti pipo don dey ask question of why someone go open im clear eayes starve imsef to death?

Theologian and psychologist Dr James Kipsang Barngetuny tell BBC say Kenya get problem of different "mushrooming" small- small churches, wey dem no dey properly regulate.

E say most of dis wayo church leaders dey able to brainwash (deceive) pipo and take advantage of dia desire to find solution to dia problems.

Back iinside di forest, Hussein Khalid wey dey run one right organisation, Haki Africa, hear say one place dey deep inside where pipo dey gada to pray.

Khalid don advise di authorities to step up search-and-rescue operation for di forest, wey cover about 800 acres (325 hectares).

Last month, dem bin charge Pastor Makenzie Nthenge in connection with di deaths of two children wey dia parents bin join im church.