Man Utd 0-0 Wolves live: Follow all di updates here

26 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United dey play Wolverhampton Wanderers for di Premier League for Old Trafford.

Na crucial game for Man Utd dem wey dey try to maintain dia position among di top four.

Follow all di live text here

First Half

17 mins- Jadon Sancho dribble im way past challenges, but Wolves player don collect di ball. Di ball don go out of play and na goal kick.

14 mins- Wolves defence block Aaron Wan-Bissaka pass inside di penalty area

12 mins- Di referee and di linesman signal a throw-in for Wolves.

11 mins: Varane send one low pass for Wan-Bissaka for di right touchline straight out of play.

Na bad start from di World Cup winner on im return from injury.

9 mins- First big chance fall to United winger as Kilman slip before im collect Dawson pass.

7 mins: Bad pass from Varane, back to De Gea, di goalkeeper dey forced to concede corner.

5 mins- Throw-in for Wolves.

3 mins- Patient build-up play from Manchester Utd as dem dey try unlock Wolves defence.

2 mins - Bright early start from Man Utd, dem dey dominate possession for Wolves half.