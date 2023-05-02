Latest on INEC REC wey 'illegally' declare Adamawa governorship election result

one hour wey don pass

Di Nigeria Police Force say suspended Adamawa state Inec Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari dey dia custody as dem kontinu to torchlight di illegal announcement of results of supplementary elections for di state.

Oga Ari announce di candidate of di All Progressive Congress (APC) party as winner of di supplementary govnorship election on 15 April.

Im action on di election day make di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to call for im arrest and for investigation into di mata.

For inside statement wey di Force release on dia Twitter page na di Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team for Abuja arrest Ari on Tuesday.

Police say dem dey ask am kweshions to find out “di motives and motivation” for im “improper actions.”

Oda officials and pipo wey fit get hand for di mata also dey under interrogation by di police.

'I no get regret declaring Binani as govnor'

For interview wey Hudu Yunusa Ari do wit BBC, e say im no get any regret for declaring Aisha Binani as winner of di 2023 govnorship election.

Ari say im follow all di relevant laws before im declare Madam Binani govnor-elect.

“I tell you e no get any regret for wetin you do according to law and order, I no get any regret,” im tok

Di action of di Adamawa REC cause plenty confusion for di state as di declaration bin huppun even though dem neva collate all di results finish.

Di incident make Inec suspend Ari, while President Muhammadu Buhari order make dem investigate Ari plus di security officers wey bin dey protect am as im bin dey announce di declaration.

Pipo bin dey wonder wetin give Oga Ari mind do wetin im do even wen im no say no be im work to declare winner. Some say na sake of im allegedly collect bribe.

But Hudu Ari deny say im no collect bribe of two billion naira to declare Binani govnor

Bifor im arrest im bin tell BBC say im dey ready to surrender to Nigeria Police wey bin dey look for am.

Why di REC bin declare winner?

Di Inec REC for Adamawa State Yunusa Ari cause confusion wen at about 9:00am im announce Aisha Binani Dahiru, candidate of di APC as di winner of di election.

Im announcement cause protests from members of di PDP wey dem present for di state collation centre for Yola.

Bifor dem suspend di collation exercise on Saturday night, dem bin don announce results from 10 LGAs and Binani bin dey ahead of Ahmadu Fintiri, di incumbent govnor and PDP candidate.

Dem bin dey expect di collation of results from di remaining 10 LGAs to start 11:00am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, di returning officer for di Adamawa govnorship election, no dey present wen Ari announce Binani as di winner of di election.

According to di constitution, Lamido na di rightful official wey dey empowered to declare di winner of di election.

On Saturday, national officials bin don first ask Prof Yunus Ari to step aside from di conduct of di election.

But Oga Yunus later come back to di centre to declare result.

How Inec bin react

Inec immediately summon di REC, say wetin im do na usurpation of power.

Dem ask am and all oda officials wey dey involved in di process to report to di headquarters for Abuja, di kontri capital.

“Di action of di REC na usurpation of power of di Returning Officer and therefore null, void and of no effect.