Wetin to know about Jerry Springer from im unusual birth to become popular TV host

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jerry Springer die peacefully for im home at di age of 79

35 minutes wey don pass

Jerry Springer, best known for im ogbonge TV talk shows, die peacefully for im home on Thursday at di age of 79.

Di controversial presenter bin host di The Jerry Springer Show for almost three decades from 1991.

Im publicists confam im death give BBC News say Springer die for im home for Chicago.

For statement, Jene Galvin, one friend of Springer and toktok pesin for di family, describe am as "irreplaceable".

"Jerry ability to connect wit people dey at di heart of im success for everything im try, whether for politics, broadcasting or just joking wit pipo on di street wey want follow am take foto or have a word wit am," e tok.

"E dey irreplaceable and im loss hurt immensely, but memories of im intellect, heart and humour go live on."

Who be Jerry Springer?

Dem sabi di talk show host for im Jerry Springer show, wey run in di US from 1991 until 2018.

Di controversial series feature participants dey tok about dia dysfunctional relationships - generally wit romantic partners or family members - in detail in front of one audience, wit Springer dey mediate.

Di show become famous worldwide for im serious segments as dem dey lay bare colourful cheating claims, sometimes dey reveal di results of disputed paternity tests - including joyful reactions in di form of celebratory dances - live on air.

But dem also criticise di show say e dey exploit vulnerable and di domestic troubles of working class pipo, as well as mock dem for oda pipo entertainment.

Di programme na di inspiration for di UK equally explosive The Jeremy Kyle Show, wey run on ITV between 2005 and 2019.

Before im enter di TV industry, Springer bin do different tins plus im career as a political reporter and commentator, to serving as di mayor of Cincinnati for Ohio and as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

How Springer switch from politics to television

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Springer long-time friend Jene Galvin describe am as "irreplaceable"

Jerry Springer realise early say im dey enjoy to be in di limelight.

Im start im professional life dey work in politics, afta im study study both political science and law for university.

Afta e graduate, im work on di presidential campaign for none oda than Robert F Kennedy.

By di early 1970s Springer don push imself into politics, dey serve on Cincinnati city council. Im later resign sake of one controversy wey involve prostitution, but e come back a year later.

E serve as di city mayor from 1977-78, but afta one failed bid as governor of Ohio, im switch im sights to TV journalism.

E become a reporter for one local TV station, work im way up to anchor and later win seven Emmy awards for im work.

By 1991, im don dey host The Jerry Springer Show. Initially positioned as a political show, e no go well, until dem change tack, dey focus on di controversial topics e become famous for, cases like adultery, wey dey turn to physical fights, swearing and confrontation.

Di rest na history.

Springer go supposedly try to mediate but di encounters dey usually end up in fist-fights, sotee na security guards dey hold some guests.

For di late 1990s di show top di daytime television ratings for di US, beat even Oprah. It end im run for 2018.

From 2007 to 2008, Springer host America Got Talent, and in recent years im front di courtroom show Judge Jerry.

Jerry Springer unusual birth

Dem born Springer for Highgate underground station for 1944 during World War Two, wen dem dey use di place as bomb shelter.

Im parents na Jewish refugees from one region of Germany wey now don become part of Poland.

For 2012, e tell BBC Laurence Pollard about some of im London memories, including di 102 bus.

“My birth bin dey a little bit out of di ordinary”, e tok

E say im mama tell am say dem give birth to am for one subway station because na during di war and dat time, women wey dey pregnant and don reach nine months dey spend di nights for di subway station because na dia di bomb shelters dey.

Jerry later spend im first five years for south east London.

“You go look at a five year old boy and you no go sabi wetin e go later become.

Di correlation between who you be wen dem born you and wetin you go end up to be get so many influence but if you get good parent dat na di strongest one.” E tok.

Tributes pour in

Wia dis foto come from, FOX Wetin we call dis foto, Springer recently appear on di US version of The Masked Singer as di Beetle

Fellow chat show host Ricki Lake lead di tributes on social media, write say: "Just dey wake up to di very sad news of di passing of my longtime talk show rival and friend Jerry Springer. Na lovely man. May e rest in peace."

Broadcaster Piers Morgan describe Springer as one "TV icon and such an intelligent, warm, funny man".

"Loved working wit am on AGT [America's Got Talent], loved hanging out wit am (we live for same hotel for two years), loved arguing wit am (im love im politics), love everytin about am," e add.

Political commentator David Axelrod tweet: "We go remember Jerry Springer as di ringmaster of one embarrassing, tabloid-style TV show.

"But I meet am earlier, wen im be mayor and insurgent progressive candidate for governor of Ohio for one race wey I cover. Im dey funny, self-effacing & incisive."

YouTuber KSI say: "RIP Jerry Springer. You made my off days for school dey so much more entertaining."

TV presenter Matthew Wright recall how im "go see Jerry Springer di opera wit Jerry Springer, wey love every second", add am say: "Top fella, na great deputy on [Channel 5 show] The Wright Stuff, hope he rest in peace."