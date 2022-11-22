Lecturer wey wooz female student slap for class go face di law afta e chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

One university lecturer for Uganda go show for court to face charges for slapping im female student during lecture.

Di Criminal Investigations Directorate of di Uganda Police Force say Dr. Benard Wandera, of di College Humanities and Social Sciences, Makerere University go face charges for court for woozing im female student two slaps during im lecture.

Inside statement wey di Uganda Police Force post for dia website, Dr Wandera dey under investigation for physical assault and harassment of di female University student, afta one viral video show one man wey dey for di oda end of di lecture room, raise im hand to somebody, two slaps sound , den e shout on am to “leave,”

Di viral video make Uganda pipo para no be small. Police say dem don get di video and dem go do more analysis.

Makerere University, for statement wey dem release on di 19 of November, condemn di lecturer action becos e dey against di university policies.

“We firmly condemn di lecturer action becos e dey against several university policies. Di behaviour of di lecturer dey unacceptable and show abuse of authority wey dem give am to nurture and guide students,” di university tok.

Dem add say dia director of Gender Mainstreaming don “reach out to di affected student, share our regret, plus promise to investigate di mata.”

Di university Vice-Chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe, don suspend Dr Wandera according to di laws of di Public Service Standing Orders, di Universities and Oda Tertiary Institutions Act, and Human Resources Manual.

Wandera go remain under suspension until di investigation finish.