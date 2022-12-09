Croatia vs Brazil: Match stats, head to head plus team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

46 minutes wey don pass

Weda Croatia go fit tame Brazil for di first quarter final match for di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup na wetin pipo go wan see.

Brazil dey pay attractive football wey don make many fans dey tip dem to win di tournament.

Di Selecao tear South Korea apart overwhelming attacking performance for dia last-16 game.

Even di manager Tite enjoy di game sotay e join dem for di Samba celebration for dat 4-1 win.

On Friday, dem dey play a traditional Croatian side wey no dey play trendy style but dey always enta major stages of all di competitions wey dem involve.

Croatia, wey lose to France for di 2018 World Cup final be like di toughest test so far for five-time champions Brazil.

Croatia vs Brazil head to head

Brazil neva lose in four of dia previous meeting wit Croatia in all competitions.

Croatia don lose four of dia five World Cup games against South American sides, wit a 3-0 win ova Argentina for 2018 as di only exception.

Two of doz four defeats na against Brazil – 1-0 for 2006 and 3-1 for 2014 (both group stages).

Since beating Germany 2-0 for dia final for 2002, Brazil don lose each of dia last five World Cup knockout stage games against European nations.

Brazil dey look to reach di World Cup semi-final for di ninth time, wit only Germany.

Croatia vs Brazil team news

Na Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric dey lead di progress of Croatia.

Though na 37-years-old, Modric don already show why dem bin nominate am as one of di best players for di world.

Dis Qatar World Cup fit be im last major tournament.

Croatia players, Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic bin missdi win ova Japan becos one sick and di oda get muscle injury.

Brazil go dey without Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles wey no go involve for di World Cup again sake of knee injury.