Dora Akunyili daughter make history as US hospital appoint am as first black chief medical officer

Wia dis foto come from, Jersey City Medical Center

one hour wey don pass

Ijeoma Akunyili, don make history as di first Black Chief Medical Officer for one hospital for America, dat na di Jersey City Medical Center.

Dis na afta di Jersey City Medical Center, wey be RWJBarnabas Health facility appoint her as dia new Chief Medical Officer.

For statement, di medical center tok say dem dey proud to add Dr Ijeoma to dia executive clinical leadership team and she go be big assest to dem.

“She go be very big asset to our team,” Andy Anderson, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer for RWJBarnabas Health tok.

Also, Michael Prilutsky wey be di President and Chief Executive Officer of di Medical Center say Ijeoma presence go bring great impact.

“Dr. Akunyili get wealth of experience and knowledge, and as our Chief Medical Officer, we look forward to create world-class experience for every patient for Jersey City Medical Center.”

"I dey confident say Hudson County go benefit in great way from her leadership, and her presence go bring great impact," oga Michael add

Ijeoma na di daughter of late Professor Dora Akunyili, Nigeria former director-general of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Nafdac) and ex-minister of information.

Afta di appointment, Ijeoma tok say she dey grateful for dis opportunity.

“Na true privilege to lead di clinical effort for Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcome for our community,” she tok.

Profile of Ijeoma Akunyili

She graduate with di highest distinction from di University of Pennsylvania and attend di University of Maryland School of Medicine.

In addition, she earn MPA in international development from di John F. Kennedy School of Government for Harvard University and MBA from di Wharton School of Business for di University of Pennsylvania.

Before now, Dr. Ijeoma serve as di chair of emergency medicine for Waterbury Hospital, wey be Level II trauma teaching hospital.

Dem also award her di 2019 Medical Director of di Year Award for di impressive turnaround of di Waterbury Hospital Emergency Department.

She don serve for several years on di board of directors of Texas and Connecticut Colleges of Emergency Physicians.

Dr. Ijeoma and her husband na parents of two teenage children, according to informate from di Jersey City Medical Center.

About Ijeoma parents, Dr Chike and Prof Dora Akunyili

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Obumneme Akunyili

Prof. Dora Akunyili

Professor Dora Akunyili na former director for National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Nafdac) and former Minister of Information.

During her time for Nafdac, she contribute to reducing fake and counterfeit drugs wey bin dey plenti for Nigeria.

Prof Dora Akunyili die for Specialist Cancer Hospital for India on June 2014 afta two-year battle with cancer.

Dr Chike Akunyili

Dr Chike Akunyilli na husband to late Dora Akunyili wey be former Director General of National Agency for Food & Drug Administration (Nafdac).

Di two of dem bin marry for 36 years before she die of cancer for June 2014.

And dia marriage dey blessed with children.

Late Dr Chike Akunyili graduate with first class and spend im professional career dey treat citizens across di kontri, including many on charitable grounds.

E die for September 2021 afta some unknown gunmen shoot am as e dey return back to Enugu from one meeting to honour im late wife for Onitsha.

