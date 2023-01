How di burial of Pope Benedict XVI go happun?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Benedict XVI become di first Pope in 600 years to resign for 2013

36 minutes wey don pass

Tens of thousands of pipo dey expected to pay dia respects give di former Pope Benedict XVI wen im lying in state start later today.

E die for New Year Eve at di age of 95, almost ten years afta e step down sake of say im dey sick.

Pope Francis go lead di Thursday burial, and e go be di first time wey successor go bury a Pope.

Di Vatican say di service go dey simple, solemn and sober.

Benedict XVI become di first Pope in 600 years to resign for 2013 sake of im health.

Im bodi go dey on display for three days for open casket for St Peter Basilica, wia pipo go fit pay respects till 7pm evri evening.

Di burial go hold for St Peter's Square, before dem lay di Pope Emeritus to rest for di burial ground under di Basilica.

Di Vatican release foto of di bodi on Sunday, as dem wear am red papal mourning robes and gold trimmed mitre.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Tributes don dey come from around di world, and di burial dey expected to draw crowds of thousands of pipo.

Di last papal funeral, wey be for Pope John Paul II for 2005, na one of di largest Christian gathering for history, as e carry about four million pipo enta Rome.

E neva clear how dem wan run di service, sake of say plenti of di traditions for serving Pope no necessary, most especially election for im successor.

Vatican tok-tok pesin Matteo Bruni tok say, Benedict bin ask for simple burial.

Dem neva release guest list, but Vatican don tok say dem go include delegations from Italy and Benedict native kontri of Germany.

Pope Francis pay im own tribute to im "dearest" predecessor afta im death.

American president Joe Biden hail di former Pope "lifetime devotion to di church" while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hail am as "ogbonge man wey history no go forget".

For Brazil, we be di largest Catholic nation for world, incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva say im wish "comfort to di faithful and admirers of di Holy Father".