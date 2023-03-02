Meet model wey her Fifa appointment for Women World Cup dey cause wahala

27 minutes wey don pass

Pipo dey call out Fifa appointment of supermodel Adriana Lima as di first global fan ambassador five months bifor di Women World Cup.

Former Fifa council member Moya Dodd say e dey "tone deaf".

Brazilian Lima go "develop, promote and participate for global initiatives" bifor di World Cup wey go start on 20 July for Austrailia and New Zealand.

Fifa Presido Gianni Infantino say Lima "dey live and breathe futebol".

Dodd say, "wen girl dey play football, di world dey look am wit different eye.

"Instead of to compliment am say she fine or her dress fine, she dey valued sake of her goal saving tackles and ogbonge goal scoring.

"She dey admired sake of wetin she fit do not how she look, we go give am di same leg to stand on as her brothers for way wey fit change di way her ambitions go go.

"For Fifa World Cup year, na di tori dem suppose to ring loud and true for world. Wia supermodel go join dat message no clear".

Dodd na former Australian international wey serve for di committee wey successfully bid Australia and New Zealand to co-host World Cup say Lima public image na "weird fit for organisation wey say dem wan empower girls and women".

Dodd add for LinkedIn post on Wednesday say, "I bin ask weda di Fifa ambassador go deliver message on bodi image, wellbeign and healthy eating".

"Wetin dis ambassador go represent to di large and growing number of aspirational #womensfootball players and fans wey love di game sake of say e dey show wetin empowerment and equality look like?"

Dodd wey be member of di Fifa Council from 2012 to 2016 also torchlight Lima 2006 GQ interview wia she call abortion say na crime.

Lima tok-tok pesin, Laurent Boye tok say she don change: "We fit proudly tok say Lima don dey promote healthy lifestyle for many years and like plenti pipo, her thoughts on many LGBTQIA+ and women issues don evolve and she dey seen as ally."

For di statement wey announce Lima appointment, Infantino say, "Wen you meet Adriana, you go sharparly feel her warmth, kindness and how approachable and passionate she dey about our game.