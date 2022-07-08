Shinzo Abe assassination, how dem kill Japan ex-Prime Minister

Shinzo Abe dey tok to voters outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station moments before dem shoot am.

Di attack on Shinzo Abe, di ma wey remain Japan longest-serving prime minister, don shock di kontri.

See wetin we know about how e happun:

Abe dey campaign for di southern city of Nara for one parliamentary election - around 300 miles (480km) from di capital city Tokyo

E dey give speech about di political candidate Kei Sato – wey be current member of di Upper House wey dey contest for re-election for Nara.

Two shots sound out e hit Abe for im neck

E immediately collapse and dem rush am go di nearest hospital.

Security officials for di scene tackle di gunman, wey now dey in custody.

Video capture di unidentified weapon on di floor afta di attack. Pipo dey suggest say di attacker use home-made gun but police neva confam am.

World leaders react to Abe shooting

We don hear from some few world leaders already, wey don tok about dia shock of di shooting of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Here na round-up of some more reaction:

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi say im dey "deeply distressed by di attack" and describe Abe as a "dear friend".

For Australia, PM Anthony Albanese say im kontri "thoughts dey wit [Abe] family and di pipo of Japan at dis time".

Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore PM, share post on Facebook, describing di shooting as "senseless act of violence". E also describe Abe as "a good friend of Singapore".

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern recall Abe as one of di first world leaders she meet "wen I become Prime Minister". And she say: "Events like dis shake us all to di core."

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, president of di EU Commission, urge Abe to "stay strong".

Sergei Lavrov, Russia foreign minister, give brief reaction wia e say "e no know" much about di incident. E also express "my condolences to my Japanese colleague for wetin happun".

Shinzo Abe profile

Shinzo Abe na Japan longest-serving post-war prime minister.

Abe occupy di top position for eight years between 2012 and 2020.

Before den, im bin occupy di same position from 2006 to 2007.

The former prime minister announce im resignation for August 2020, citing health concerns.

E later reveal say im dey treat ulcerative colitis, a chronic intestinal disease.

Na fellow Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Yoshihide Suga replace am.

Despite im resignation, Abe remain a central figure for Japan LDP wia e control one of di dominant factions.

During im time for office, Abe leave better record for di kontri foreign and economic policies — e strengthen Japan ties wit western allies to revitalise Japanese economy. Di success earn am ‘Abenomics’ policies.

Abe come from a political family. Im grandfather Nobusuke Kishi na prime minister (1957-60), while im father Shintaro Abe na foreign minister (1982-86).

Abe had a tumultuous tenure, mired by political controversy and worsening relations with neighbour South Korea. However, Abe has managed to survive it all.

One of im most controversial period na wen e revise Article 9 of di constitution, wey say “di Japanese pipo forever renounce war as a sovereign right of di nation”.