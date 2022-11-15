G20 summit: Di kontries wey dey meet for Bali and wetin dem don tok so far
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky don call for Russia "destructive war" to end.
"I dey convinced now na di time wen di Russian destructive war must and fit dey stopped. E go save thousands of lives," e tell di G20 summit for Bali via video address on Tuesday, according to one speech for Ukraine wey dey obtained by AFP.
For di formal opening session of di G20 Summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accuse “Putin regime” dey choke domestic disagreement and say dem dey hear a chorus of global opposition to di actions.
While India Narendra Modi call for a “return to di path of ceasefire and diplomacy” for Ukraine.
France President Emmanuel Macron also do tok-tok with China Xi Jinping.
Di meeting dey expected to take steps to address food security sake of Russia invasion of Ukraine, one US official don tell reporters
Leaders of China and the United States do dia own, three-hour bilateral talks just before di summit. Na dia first face-to-face tok-tok since American President Joe Biden take office for 2021, and e come at a time of poor relations between di two nations
Afta di meeting, reports say China's Xi Jinping warn im counterpart make e no cross a "red line" ontop Taiwan - one self-governing island wey China dey view as im own territory, but wey Biden bin previously promise to defend from any invasion
Xi also tok according to reports say e dey "highly concerned" about di situation for Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin of Russia no go attend di summit.
Meanwhile, Biden say dem get honest conversation, wia Xi show willingness to compromise on certain issues. Biden say di two kontries go continue to "compete strongly" but e no dey find "conflict"
Who be di G20 kontries?
Di G20, or Group of Twenty, include di world most important industrialised and developing kontries.
Di group dey made up of 19 nations and di European Union.
But dem dey always invite Spain as guest.
One expanded version of di G7 group of leading industrialised nations, include fast-growing developing economies like China, Brazil, and India.
Between dem, di G20 kontries account for 85% of di world economic output and 75% of world trade, and contain two-thirds of dia population.
See di breakdown of di kontries:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- United States
- and di European Union.