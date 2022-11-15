G20 summit: Di kontries wey dey meet for Bali and wetin dem don tok so far

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Macron and Xi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky don call for Russia "destructive war" to end.

"I dey convinced now na di time wen di Russian destructive war must and fit dey stopped. E go save thousands of lives," e tell di G20 summit for Bali via video address on Tuesday, according to one speech for Ukraine wey dey obtained by AFP.

For di formal opening session of di G20 Summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accuse “Putin regime” dey choke domestic disagreement and say dem dey hear a chorus of global opposition to di actions.

While India Narendra Modi call for a “return to di path of ceasefire and diplomacy” for Ukraine.

France President Emmanuel Macron also do tok-tok with China Xi Jinping.

Di meeting dey expected to take steps to address food security sake of Russia invasion of Ukraine, one US official don tell reporters

Leaders of China and the United States do dia own, three-hour bilateral talks just before di summit. Na dia first face-to-face tok-tok since American President Joe Biden take office for 2021, and e come at a time of poor relations between di two nations

Afta di meeting, reports say China's Xi Jinping warn im counterpart make e no cross a "red line" ontop Taiwan - one self-governing island wey China dey view as im own territory, but wey Biden bin previously promise to defend from any invasion

Xi also tok according to reports say e dey "highly concerned" about di situation for Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia no go attend di summit.

Meanwhile, Biden say dem get honest conversation, wia Xi show willingness to compromise on certain issues. Biden say di two kontries go continue to "compete strongly" but e no dey find "conflict"

W﻿ho be di G20 kontries?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Canada Justin Trudeau (L) and UK Rishi Sunak dey chat for cafe afta dem land for Bali

Di G20, or Group of Twenty, include di world most important industrialised and developing kontries.

Di group dey made up of 19 nations and di European Union.

But dem dey always invite Spain as guest.

One expanded version of di G7 group of leading industrialised nations, include fast-growing developing economies like China, Brazil, and India.

Between dem, di G20 kontries account for 85% of di world economic output and 75% of world trade, and contain two-thirds of dia population.

S﻿ee di breakdown of di kontries:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

and di European Union.

S﻿ome fotos of some leaders representing di G20 kontries for di 2022 summit

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Indonesian women do di Balinese welcome dance

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong dey greet Indonesia President and G20 host Joko Widodo on Tuesday morning

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Germany Olaf Scholz also dey for Bali

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, India Narendra Modi land for Monday