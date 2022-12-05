W﻿ho be Ryan Taylor wey DJ Cuppy call her soulmate?

D﻿J Cuppy wey her real name be Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola don make her relationship with her bobo official on Instagram.

O﻿n Monday, She and British boxer, Ryan Taylor post content wey she caption "Soulmates na two pipo wey meet each oda. say, 'na you be dis'!"

T﻿ori bin comot say she don engage dis particular bobo although none of dem don comot to confam di mata.

Howeva, Ryan Taylor bin tweet last month say im dey marry

W﻿ho be Ryan Taylor?

R﻿yan Taylor na British Boxer wey become popular sake of im Youtube page.

F﻿or YouTube, di 29 year old dey feature plenti videos wey include pranks but especially BMX riding.

F﻿or 2019, Taylor enta gbege for di pranks wey im bin dey pull afta im sneak enta di Celebrity Big Brother house with anoda YouTuber Ally Law wey gbab dem 120 hours community service and fine of £1,235 .

R﻿yand Taylor currently get 2.4 million subscribers for im YouTube wey im bin start for November 2011.

E﻿ also get link with Burna Boy, wey im reveal say sneak am enta di O2 Arena afta dem don ban am for life for dia.

F﻿or im boxing career, Ryan Taylor don fight against Slim Albaher for October.

F﻿or March 2022, dem disculaify am for one celebrity Boxing match afta im headbutt im opponent DK Money.

W﻿ho be DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy no need too much introduction to many pipo for Nigeria and even across Africa.

DJ Cuppy aka Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola na di daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, but she don manage to build a brand for herself away from her papa billions.

She tok say she be DJ, artiste, philanthropist and student.

She currently dey run her further studies for Oxford University for UK.

D﻿J Cuppy bin popular for di Nigeria music scene sotay she as DJ make hit song with Zlatan wey dem call Gelato.

S﻿he don perform for plenti event wey include di 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards and fashion shows among odas.

S﻿he dey popular for her love of pink and her social media doings.