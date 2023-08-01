Why NLC no dey cancel nationwide protest and strike despite Tinubu promises

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

58 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu make plenti promises to di workers during im nationwide broadcast but di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) tok say dem no go back-down on di strike and protest wey dem don already plan.

President Tinubu bin address kontri pipo for one national broadcast on Monday wia im touch on fuel subsidy, economy, education and odas.

Im even add say make Nigerians relax sake of say all di policies wey im administration bring na for di betterment of di kontri.

Di NLC bin give di federal goment seven days ultimatum to address all di hardship wey dey face di kontri pipo.

As di ultimatum go end on Wednesday 2 August 2023, NLC go begin dia nationwide protest for di same day.

Di union dey vex sake of say di removal of petrol subsidy wey make price of petrol jump from N185 to N500 don already dey press Nigerians for neck.

But as di federal goment through di NNPCL come increase di price go N617 again per litre, e don make mata red finish for kontri pipo.

For di statement wey di union president comrade Joe Ajaero release for Tuesday morning, dem tok say di president speech no be di silver bullet wey Nigerians dey expect.

Im tok say di speech no even touch di reality of hardship and suffering wey most Nigerians dey go through presently.

Comrade Ajaero say “until we see real commitment by goment to do wetin dey needful dem no go stop dia plan protest.”

Why NLC no wan comot hand for dia plan protest

Di labour union express say as di president tok about how im wan better di economy, di next tin wey dem expect na how im administration plan to bring back all di public refineries wey don die for many years.

Dis na sake of say na di major point for di whole subsidy matter be dat but Tinubu no tok am, NLC add.

NLC claim say wetin dey vex dem be say president Tinubu dey do cover-up for pipo wey bin dey steal subsidy money wey kontri pipo suppose dey enjoy.

Di union tok say if Tinubu wan really show say im dey committed to better governance, im must reveal and punish all di tiff-tiff pipo wey dey steal public moni for dia own pocket wen millions of wokers dey suffer.

Wen president Tinubu bin dey tok im speech on Monday evening, e make promise say plan don already dey to work wit labour unions to review di national minimum wage.

But NLC vex say dat statement no tally at all and e no make sense bicos since wen di goment bin remove subsidy, na empty chairs dem dey meet anytime wey dem go meeting wit di goment.

“All di sub-committee wey goment dey yarn say dem form, na lie and dem never meet becos dem never set di committee wey go chook eye for di wage award,” NLC president tok.

As president Tinubu bin dey appreciate di private sectors wey don dey arrange how to helep dia workers, NLC tok say di statement dey disturb wella sake of say goment don fail to do same for dia workers.

According to one law wey dey, di national minimum wage suppose see review for 2024.

But di labour unions dey worry say how Nigerians wan take survive till dat year wen removal of fuel subsidy don begin dey show pipo plenty suffering and hardship.

One of di highlights wey dey president Tinubu speech na how im wan invest N100 billion between now and March 2024 to buy 3000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses wey go dey affordable to kontri pipo.

No be di first time wey goment go make dat kind promise and NLC no gree sake of say dat kind promise never produce meaningful results wey go better di lives of citizens.

NLC tok say dem no dey comot hand for dia strike and protest wey dem don plan for Wednesday 2 August 2023.

Upon say president Tinubu don address di kontri pipo, di union no dey satisfy wit wetin di goment dey propose as e no get any form of commitment or implementation.