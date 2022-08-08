Hope come as Gaza ceasefire don begin

Wia dis foto come from, ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY

26 minutes wey don pass

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants don come into effect after three days of violence wey leave at least 43 pipo dead.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants tok say di truce go begin at 23:30 local time (20:30 GMT), after tok-tok wey dey moderated by Egyptian mediators.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office confam di ceasefire.

Di latest violence na di most serious flare-up between Israel and Gaza since an 11-day conflict in May 2021.

Di Israeli military confam say dem dey strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza as di ceasefire come into force in response to rockets fired just before, and Israeli media reported some isolated rocket fire from Gaza in di minutes after.

But di ceasefire largely appears to be holding since den.

Di Israeli military tok say dem begen di latest attack on sites for di Gaza Strip in response to threats from a militant group.

Dis dey follow days of tensions after Israel bin arrest one senior PIJ member in di occupied West Bank.

By Sunday evening, di Palestinian health ministry say dem don confam say 15 pikin dey among di 43 pipo wey die for di latest violence.

Gaza's health ministry don blame "Israeli aggression" for di deaths of Palestinians and for di more dan 300 people wounded.

Earlier on Sunday, rockets wey dem fire from Gaza reach Jerusalem for di first time since May last year.

Di ceasefire dey mediated by Egypt over di course of di day.

Large crowds gather on Sunday for di funerals of di pipo wey dem kill in strikes on Rafah, for di south of di territory, wey include senior PIJ commander Khaled Mansour - di second top militant wey don die.

Demonstrations in support of Gaza bin dey hold for di West Bank city of Nablus.

Reports of di ceasefire deal bin follow concerns over di humanitarian situation for Gaza, as health officials warn say hospitals only get enough fuel to run generators for another two days.

"We appreciate di Egyptian efforts wey don dey exerted to end di Israeli aggression against we pipo," Islamic Jihad toktok pesin Tareq Selmi tok.

Israel tok say e "maintain di right to respond strongly" if dem violate di ceasefire.

Israel accuse PIJ militants of accidentally causing at least some of di deaths inside Gaza - claiming on Saturday say di group bin fire a stray rocket killing multiple pikin for Jabalia.

Di BBC never verify dis claim independently.

Di latest conflict closely follow Israel's arrest of Bassem Saadi, wey dem report to be di head of PIJ for di West Bank, on Monday night.

Dem hold am for Jenin area as part of an ongoing series of arrest operations after a wave of attacks by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians that left 17 Israelis and two Ukrainians dead.

Two of di attackers come from di Jenin district.

PIJ, wey be one of di strongest militant groups wey dey operate for Gaza, dey backed by Iran and get im headquarters for di Syrian capital Damascus.

Dem do responsible for plenti attacks, wey include rocket-fire and shootings against Israel.

In November 2019, Israel and PIJ fight a five-day conflict following di killing by Israel of a PIJ commander wey Israel tok say bin dey plan imminent attack.

Di violence leave 34 Palestinians dead and 111 injured, while 63 Israelis bin need medical treatment.