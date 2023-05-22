From too much drinking to eating, how influencers livestream to dia death

Wia dis foto come from, DOUYIN

one hour wey don pass

One Chinese livestreamer don die shortly afta pipo see am drink plenty alcohol on one social media app, Douyin, wey be China version of TikTok.

User Brother Three Thousand bin drink at least seven bottles of baijiu spirits during one livestream last Tuesday.

Chinese media report say dem find am dead 12 hours afta im broadcast.

Im death – wey dey trend on China internet – don spark calls for stronger regulations of di kontri booming livestreaming industry.

How Wang take die

Wia dis foto come from, Weibo Wetin we call dis foto, Wang last video show as e dey finish di seventh bottle og baijiu on di night of im death

Di 34-year old, wey local media tok say im last name na Wang, don become sabi drink di Chinese liquor well-well during livestreams.

Baijiu na strong spirit wey contain up to 60% alcohol.

On 16 May, e bin participate inside four one-on-one battles, where influencers dey compete wit each oda to collect di most amount of gifts from fans within di short window of time dem give.

E lost three of di rounds, afta which e gatz drink bottles of baiju as punishment. Viewers say e drink at least seven bottles dat night.

Wang bin end im livestreaming afta midnight. Im friend tell one Chinese news say dem find am dead di following afternoon.

"Wen im family see am, e don already die, e no even get a chance for emergency treatment," one man wey im name na Mr Zhao tell Shangyou News.

Im burial go hold on Saturday.

E be di latest Chinese livestreamer wey dem don link im death to dia online work.

Yu Hailong allegedly die from too much food

For 2021, Yu Hailong wey become popular for eating too much food on Douyin, die afta "long hours of high-intensity work", im agent tok.

However tori bin spread for social media say e die sake of too much food and overweight.

Yu Hailong wey im nickname on di social media app na “Bubble Dragon” bin get millions of followers wey e dey serve food.

Im videos dey always show as e dey chop food wey get plenty oil, sugar and fat. E dey always happy as e dey chop di food wey dey full plate on im videos.

To make am more interesting for im social media fans, Hailong introduce two of im friends and dem package di show into wetin dem call “Eating and Broadcasting Triangle" .

Dis lead to traffic on dia social media account plus di business of eating and broadcasting also dey do well under di arrangement of di team.

Because na Yu Hailong dey chop pass among di three, di team bin put di burden of eating on im head.

Afta some time, Yu Hailong weight increase from two hundred catties to three hundred catties.

For 2018, livestreamer "Dafei", wey pipo sabi say dey drink alcohol and cooking oil on camera, also die shortly afta one online broadcast.

Nurse drown for Facebook live

One 24 year old Kenyan nurse wey base for Canada bin drown as she dey swim and livestream herself for Facebook.

Di incident happun for 18 August, 2023.

According to di video wey dey go round for social media, di Kenyan lady bin swim successfully for about 10 minutes before di tragedy strike.

Just 10:33 minutes, afta she begin record herself, Wendy start to dey gasp for air. Dem discover her body 3 hours later.

Youtuber crash aeroplane for views

For wetin fit lead to im death, one Youtuber bin intentionally crash aeroplane just to get views for im page.

29-year-old Trevor Jacob wey dey ansa case for court on top di mata, bin post di video of di plane crash for Youtube for December 2021, and tok say na accident. Di video get over 2.9 million views to date.

Di plane crash into di Los Pandres National Forest, 35 minutes afta takeoff. E hike go di site and recover di footage.

For one plea agreement, e say e record di video as part of one product sponsorship deal.

E fit face up to 20 years for prison.

Goment, social media owners dey regulate social media apps

Oga Wang death don bring about plenty concerns on di safety and regulations of dat kain apps. Di People's Daily newspaper bin post one editorial on dia Weibo account wey condemn "livestream behaviours wey go off di tracks."

Douyin don already ban drinking during livestreams, wit penalties wey range from warnings to banning users from livestream competitions plus dem no go fit use di app.

Chinese media report say dem bin don ban oga Wang bin from di app before di drinking competition. But e use corner am by opening new accounts. Im most recent account get more dan 44,0000 followers.

One report by authorities last year discover say more dan one billion internet users dey active on short video platforms like Douyin. , and di industry worth about 199 billion yuan ($28 billion; £22 billion).

For UK, lawmakers dey also propose one online safety bill wey dem say, e go protect young pipo from "eating disorder" content and clamp down on scammers.

Di lawmakers also design di bill to prevent di spread of illegal content and activity like fotos of child abuse, terrorist material and hate crimes, including racist abuse. To protect adults from legal but harmful contents, among odas.

Apart from dat, Tiktok, one top social media app don set 60-minute daily screen time limit for users wey dey under 18.