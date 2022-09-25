Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko, Olaiya ‘Igwe’, oda mata for list pipo to campaign for Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, Other

one hour wey don pass

Di list of pipo wey make up di All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council dey attract plenty reaction.

From di numbering of di list to di naming of members of oda political parties and di omission of certain names dey make pipo tok.

Also, di list of entertainers wey make up di council dey attract reaction.

APC on Saturday release di list of almost five hundred members wey occupy different committees wey go handle di campaign of di presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

James Faleke, Secretary of di presidential campaign council for di statement say dem go inaugurate di council on Monday for Abuja.

Entertainers wey dey di list

Di APC select entertainers from different field as part of dia presidential campaign council.

While some na actors, odas and musicians and comedians – each region of di kontri get who dey represent dem.

Though na 24 pipo dey di list chance dey say di number go pass like dat as many entertainers don already endorse di presidential candidate of di APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Wia dis foto come from, APC Wetin we call dis foto, List of entertainers for di APC campaign council

Di patron of di “performing art directorate” na Bala Ahmed while Nollywood actors Zack Orji and Jide Kosoko go serve as director and co-deputy director, respectively.

Odas including Gentle Jack, Saheed Balogun, Foluke Daramola and many odas complete di list.

Oda mata about di list

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to government of di federation, Boss Mustapha na some ogbonge names wey no dey list.

Also, former Secretary to di Govment of di Federation, Babachir Lawal; former Speaker of di House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and some oda names no dey di list.

Osinbajo and Nwajiuba bin contest di presidential primary of di ruling party with former Lagos state Govnor Bola Tinubu. Tinubu win.

Meanwhile, Chimaroke Nnamani, wey dey contest Senatorial election under opposition Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu state dey di list.

Osinbajo comot sake of ‘muslim-muslim’ ticket, Atiku group

Tinubu announcement of former govnor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as im running mate, na sometin wey cause controversy.

Di decision make some leaders of APC like Dogara and Lawal as well as di Christian Association of Nigeria frown at dat decision.

Daniel Bwala, tok-tok pesin for Atiku Abubakar presidential claim say na sake of di same faith ticket of APC make Vice president Osinbajo and Mustapha comot from di list. E make di post for im twitter handle.

Oga Osinbajo and odas wey no dey di list neva comment about di development.

Tok-tok pesin for di Tinubu and Shettima presidential campaign organisation, Festus Keyamo for statement don come out to say na President Muhammadu Buhari direct dem to "specifically " remove dia names.

E explain say di decision of President Buhari na to give dem chance to concentrate on governance and administration of goment.

A﻿ccording di Independent National Electoral Commission wey dey conduct election for Nigeria, campaign for di 2023 general election go start from 28 September.

P﻿DP Presidential Campaign list

Di main opposition party for Nigeria, di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP bin release dia own Presidential Campaign Organization list on 16 September, 2022.

According to di list, Akwa Ibom State Govnor Udom Emmanuel na Chairman.

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and Oyo State Govnor Seyi Makinde na Vice Chairman for di northern and southern regions of di kontri.

Former Presidential Aspirant Aminu Tambuwal wey step down for Atiku during di Presidential primaries na Director General of di campaign organization.

Former Cross River State Govnor Liyel Imoke and Raymond Dokpesi dey di list.

But twist dey wen Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and some of im team members pull out of di PDP Presidential campaign council.

Na sake of say dem want di current chairman of di party, Iyorchia Ayu to resign and give way for an acting chairman from southern Nigeria.

Na on Wednesday 21 September, 2022 afta one meeting for Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital dem make di announcement.