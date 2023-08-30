Gabon Coup: Wetin we know so far

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Army officers don appear on national television for Gabon to say dem don take over power.

Di officers for di announcement say dem don cancel di results of Saturday election, wia di electoral body declare President Ali Bongo as di winner.

Di electoral commission say oga Bongo bin win di election wit just under two-thirds of di votes for election di opposition argue say mago-mago full inside.

E overthrow from power go end im family 53-year reign in power for Gabon.

12 sojas bin appear on television shortly afta di announcement of di election results, dem cancel di results of di election and dissolve "all di institutions of di republic".

One of di soldiers tok on TV channel Gabon 24 say: "We don decide to defend peace by putting an end to di current regime."

Im add say dis move dey down to "irresponsible, unpredictable governance wey don continue to worsen social cohesion and risk dey say e fit lead di kontri into chaos".

Mr Bongo come into power wen e father Omar die for 2009.

For 2018, e suffer stroke wey sideline am for almost a year and lead to calls for am to step aside, but e still remain.

Di following year, one coup attempt wey fail see di goment send di sojas wey organise di mutinyi to prison.

Dis na di latest coup wey don happun for Africa afta sojas seize power too for Niger Republic one month ago.

Mali, Burkina Faso don also witness coups recently and na military Juntas dey lead dia goments presently.