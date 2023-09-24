Friend tok how Kogi university graduate wey recently go viral die sake of cow attack

Wia dis foto come from, EBIRA4REAL/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of Joel Felix Akowe aka Joe Black where im prostrate for im papa afta im write im final paper bin go viral.

One fresh graduate of Chemistry Education from Kogi State University identified as Joel Felix Akowe aka Joe Black don lose im life di same day wey im defend im undergraduate project.

Joe Black bin write im final paper on 12 September and im foto where im prostrate for im papa to appreciate am for im sacrifice bin go viral on social media.

On Wednesday 20 September, di 24-year-old fresh graduate and im friend bin dey travel go Iyale for Dekina Local Goment Area of Kogi State wen dem run into herd of cows and one of di animals attack dem and cause accident for dem.

Joe Black friend wey follow BBC News Pidgin tok and wey no want make we mention her name tok say di tragic incident happun for Ologba Village and dem rush Joe Black and im friend go hospital immediately, where im die three days later.

“Na im ride di bike wey dey carri dem go di village wen dem run into cows for Ologba Village wey dey before our village,” she tok.

Joe Black friend sustain severe injury but dem don discharge am from di hospital already, di deceased friend tok.

She tok say Joe Black na hardworking pesin wey bin share im business plan wit am afta im graduate from di university.

According to Joe Black friend, di deceased bin tell am say im no wan go for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) sake of say im wan venture into cashew business immediately.

She tok say im advise am to go for im NYSC sake of say e no go disturb im cashew business.

“Joe Black na veri humble, cool and respectful pesin wey no dey insult anybodi,” di deceased friend tell BBC News Pidgin.

She tok say today na di burial ceremony of her friend.

As at di time of publishing dis tori, di tok-tok pesin for di Kogi State Police Command William Aya tell BBC News Pidgin say im neva get details of di incident.

One Ogbadu Daniel wey describe imsef as di PA to Kogi State Commissioner of Health Dr Zakari Usman share live video of Joe Black burial on im Facebook page.

"Rest with thy Lord my guy," e caption di live video.

One Enape Paul Speaks na im do di Facebook live during di burial ceremony and Daniel bin share am on im Facebook page.

Di first part of di live video show where dem put Joe Black coffin ontop one table for inside one room.

Anoda part of di video show friends and family as dem gada for one compound dey sing as dem pay dia last respect to di deceased.