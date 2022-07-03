'E no dey fair'- Students wey study medicine for Ukraine react to Nigeria rejection of online degrees

Wia dis foto come from, Grace Ladi Musa Wetin we call dis foto, Grace Ladi Musa hope say di medical council go change dia mind

one hour wey don pass

Di message from Nigeria medical council be like blow for di chest of one student Moses Damilola Fehintola.

Afta e dey trapped by di war for Ukraine earlier dis year, na relief for am wen escape di war and dey able to continue im medicine degree online.

But one day e receive one Watsapp message for im fone wey tell am say im distance-learning qualifications no go dey recognised afta all.

Di language dey cold and formal.

"We wish to inform di General Public say di Medical and Dental Degree Certificates wey di Medical Schools from Ukraine go issue from 2022 no go dey honoured by di Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria until when normal academic activities resume."

Di message shock Fehintola and e shout "Jesus".

22 year old Fehintola dey for im sixth and final year of study for Ukraine Sumy State University and na small time remain for am to graduate when Russia invade di kontri.

"Di news hit me really hard... So many thoughts full my mind," e tok. "I bin actually dey look forward to graduating from Ukraine no mata anything wey won happun." Fehintola explain.

Despite di fight-fight, Sumy State University and oda Ukrainian institutions dey manage to continue to provide online courses, wit dis development, Fehintola expect say im go fit achieve im dream of working as a doctor afta all.

However, di statement from Nigeria medical council don scatter im dream.

Fehintola say since e land Nigeria im don dey try do im clinical practice so dat e go fit meet di requirements to dey able to practice as doctor for Nigeria.

E first write to im State Ministry of Health to request say make dem post am to any hospital, but di medical director no gree post am because MDCN don cancel certificates from Ukraine.

Fehintola say di policy dey discriminatory.

Oda Nigerian students tok next line of action

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Many Africans battle to cross di border di Poland afta di outbreak of war for Ukraine

Grace Ladi Musa wey dey her fifth year into medical degree for Kyiv Medical University when di war break out say “e no just dey fair.”

Di 23-year-old tell BBC say di plans she bin get for her life don turn upside-down - first sake of di war, di revelation say her studies go dey considered invalid make di mata worse.

"I hope di Nigerian ministry of education go rethink di mata."

17 year old medical student Emmanuel Oiza wey dey her second year for Sumy State University say "Our own country dey turn us away".

"Pipo dey try to get themselves better education so dat dem go fit come back home and make di kontri better, but you dey send dem away." She add.

24-year-old veterinary student Samuel Otunla say di only solution na to mobilise.

E dey plan to bring together Nigerian returnee students and petition di goment to reverse di decision and accuse goment of failing to manage education to di extent wey studying abroad don become di only option for those wey fit afford am.

Wia dis foto come from, FEHINTOLA MOSES DAMILOLA Wetin we call dis foto, Fehintola Moses Damilola wey dey for di right wit fellow students don dey Ukraine since e be 17

Di Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria response

Di Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria don advise students wey currently dey study medicine or dentistry for Ukrainian medical schools to do transfer to accredited institutions for oda kontris.

Di council tok say online medical training done in any part of di world fall short of accepted standards, and no go honour any medical degree certificates wey dey issued at di end of any online medical training.