'My mama don die' - Pikins wey survive for 40 days inside thick jungle alone afta dia plane crash and everyone else die share more about dia ordeal

Di mother of four children wey dem rescue afta 40 days for Amazon jungle bin dey alive for four days afta dia plane crash.

Magdalena Mucutuy tell her children to leave her and find help before she die.

Di children papa, Manuel Ranoque tell reporters, say, im eldest daughter tell am say dia mother beg dem to "get out" and save themselves.

Na Friday dem rescue di siblings wey age be 13, nine, five, and one, and fly dem comot from di jungle.

Dem move dem to one military hospital for di nation capital Bogota.

"Di one tin wey [13-year-old Lesly] don clear up for me na say, her mama bin dey alive for four days," Oga Ranoque tell reporters outside di hospital.

"Before she die, dia mama tell dem sometin like, 'Una need to comot for here. Una go see di kind of man una papa be, and im go show una di same great love wey I don show una," E tok.

Details about di children time for jungle and dia miraculous rescue still dey comot - including di first tin di children tok wen dem find dem.

Rescue worker Nicolas Ordonez Gomes remember di moment dem discover di children.

"Di eldest daughter, Lesly, wey bin dey carry di baby for her hand, run towards me. Lesly tok: 'I dey hungry,'" Im tell tori pipo RTVC.

"One of di two boys bin dey lie down. Im get up and tell me say: 'My mama don die." E say rescuers respond wit "positive words, say we be her friends, dem add say na di family send us

Oga Ordonez Gomes say di boy reply say: "I want some bread and sausage."

For one video wey dem release on Sunday of di children rescue, di four siblings look slim sake of di weeks dem don spend dey hustle for themselves for wilderness.

Madam Mucutuy and her children bin dey travel for Cessna 206 aircraft to Araracuara, for Amazonas province, to San José del Guaviare, on 1 May wen dem issue one mayday alert due to engine failure.

Di army find di deadi body of dia mama and di two pilots for di crash site, but e look like di children bin don wander enta di rainforest to find help.

Di missing children become di focus of one huge rescue operation wey plenti sojas and local pipo involve in.

Rescuers track di children down afta dem spot signs for jungle, including footprints and fruits wey dem don bite.

Members of di children community bin dey hope say dia knowledge of fruits and jungle survival skills go give dem a beta chance of remaining alive.