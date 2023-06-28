Where Harry Kane go end up dis summer?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, Simon Stone

Role, BBC Sport

28 June 2023, 19:35 WAT New Informate 17 minutes wey don pass

Bayern Munich believe say dem fit sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane and dey set to make a new offer to sign di England captain.

German newspaper Bild report on Tuesday night say di 29-year-old don agree personal terms wit Bayern.

We don dey here before of course.

Manchester United bin wan sign am almost 10 years ago, afta dat 2014-15 breakthrough season wen Kane bin score 31 times and na dat time pipo bin dey question if im be one-season wonder.

Dem no get am. Instead, Kane end up signing new deals for 2016 and 2018 wey confam im growing status for di game.

Famously, di last contract no get-out clause, so wen United come back and Manchester City follow two summers ago, Tottenham say no. Even wen im return late for pre-season training for di summer of 2021, Kane no go anywhere.

Di big question na weda, finally, dis na di summer wen Kane go move on, weda Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy go decide say now na di right time wen di numbers add up and im let im prize asset and im club record goal scorer, wit 280 goals in 435 games, leave.

Stay home?

Manchester United go really like England all-time top scorer, wit 58 strikes for im kontri, to sign for dem dis summer.

Dem dey desperate for a striker and Kane na player wey go fit guarantee you goals.

However, from di first-first toks, e later become clear say di fee go be wahala, possibly as much as £100m.

United, dey operate on a restricted transfer budget as dem try to meet Financial Fair Play thresholds, as dem don back off.

Wen dem sign Robin van Persie from Arsenal for 2012, e only cost dem £24m. At di time, Van Persie bin only get a year left for im Arsenal deal.

United fans know say di move dey important for dem to win di Premier League for wetin turn out to be Sir Alex Ferguson final year in charge.

Dat kain guarantee no dey dis time wey Manchester City na Treble winners. United go still like Kane but e hard to imagine dem go come back to battle to sign am unless di price drop.

Or go abroad?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One solid reason why Kane fit tink twice before e go abroad.

Im don score 213 goals in 320 top-flight games and currently dey 48 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer record as di highest scorer for Premier League history.

E mean say in less dan two seasons, if Kane get a decent year, max three, if im drop to di lowest level, two 17 and an 18, wey represent three of im last five domestic campaigns score.

Without any unexpected injury, Kane fit do one spell abroad and still come home and overtake Shearer.

But e dey more straightforward if im stay wia im dey.

Di flip side na say Kane trophy cabinet dey empty - and a couple of di most successful clubs for di game want am.

Real Madrid put am at di top of dia list of potential replacements for Karim Benzema. But dat na before Paris St-Germain indicate say dem fit sell Kylian Mbappe, a long-time Real target, to resolve di contract wahala wey fit see di France superstar leave for notin for 2024.

And now Bayern don join di race.

Bayern, wey don win di Bundesliga 11 times in a row, don reach di Champions League quarter-finals for most of those seasons and bin win di tournament twice as well as five German Cups.

For someone wey never win anytin, di trophies go dey enta im eye.

And dat na di oda benefit. E fit no dey obvious but e dey worth considering.

In terms of di strain for im body, Germany na by far di best destination. Na 18-team league, one domestic cup, ogbonge winter break.

For pesin wey dey used to playing through a 50-game season, dis one go make sense for am - and fit prolong im England career.

Stay for Spurs?

While di general feeling dis summer again dey arround weda dem fit reach deal wey go persuade Levy to sell am, dis time di scenario dey different.

Afta some clubs don fail to secure a move at some point during im six year contract wey im sign for 2018.

Kane wey be three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner fit look di situation now in simple monetary terms.