Man Utd & Arsenal opponents for Europa League plus di full draw
Manchester United go play La Liga side Real Sociedad while Arsenal go face former champions PSV Eindhoven for Europa League group stage.
Erik ten Hag side go also play FC Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia for Group.
Arsenal dey di same draw wit Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich for Group A.
Di Europa Conference League winners Roma dey Group C wit Real Betis, Ludogorets and HJK.
Group stage draw in full
Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca
Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki
Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia Nicosia
Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, FC Midtjylland, SK Sturm Graz
Group G: Olympiakos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros TC, Trabzonspor
Draw pair up familiar faces
Manchester United, wey bin win di tournament for 2017, dem bin play Real Sociedad for group stage of di Champions League for 2013.
FC Sheriff na di Moldovan champions while Omonia Nicosia, from Cyprus, na former Celtic boss Neil Lennon be dia manager.
All three of Arsenal group-stage rivals bin dropped out of di Champions League qualifying phase.
Dates for di season matches?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Knockout phase dates
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 31 May 2023