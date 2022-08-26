Man Utd & Arsenal opponents for Europa League plus di full draw

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

31 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United go play La Liga side Real Sociedad while Arsenal go face former champions PSV Eindhoven for Europa League group stage.

Erik ten Hag side go also play FC Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia for Group.

Arsenal dey di same draw wit Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich for Group A.

Di Europa Conference League winners Roma dey Group C wit Real Betis, Ludogorets and HJK.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia Nicosia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, FC Midtjylland, SK Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiakos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros TC, Trabzonspor

Draw pair up familiar faces

Manchester United, wey bin win di tournament for 2017, dem bin play Real Sociedad for group stage of di Champions League for 2013.

FC Sheriff na di Moldovan champions while Omonia Nicosia, from Cyprus, na former Celtic boss Neil Lennon be dia manager.

All three of Arsenal group-stage rivals bin dropped out of di Champions League qualifying phase.

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout phase dates

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023