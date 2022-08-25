Wetin you need know ahead of Uefa champions league draw

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Top football clubs for Europe go know dia opponents on Thursday.

Dis na as UEFA Schedule to hold di Champions league draw for di 68th season of Europe biggest club football competition and di 31st since dem rename am di Uefa champions league.

Preliminary games for di top league end on Wednesday – dis one open way for Uefa to do di draws as all di teams don complete.

Venue for Uefa champions league draw

Di Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw go hold for Istanbul, Turkey.

Officially di competition go start on 6 and 7 September and end on 10 June 2023, according to di organisers.

What time is champions league draw today

Di Uefa champions league draw go hold by 1700 GMT (5pm CAT).

Champions League pot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Uefa get four pots wey dem go select from

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting Lisbon

Bayern Leverkusen

Olympic Marseille

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Maccabi Haifa

Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb

Viktoria Plzen

Rangers

Benfica

Venue for Uefa champions league final

Di final of di 2022/23 Uefa champions league go hold for di Atatürk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul, Turkey.

Di venue dey popular for im name, 'Miracle of Istanbul'- afta Liverpool beat AC Milan for di 2005 final of di champions league.

Liverpool come from three goals down to equalise and dem beat Milan for Istanbul.