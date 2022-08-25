Wetin you need know ahead of Uefa champions league draw
Top football clubs for Europe go know dia opponents on Thursday.
Dis na as UEFA Schedule to hold di Champions league draw for di 68th season of Europe biggest club football competition and di 31st since dem rename am di Uefa champions league.
Preliminary games for di top league end on Wednesday – dis one open way for Uefa to do di draws as all di teams don complete.
Venue for Uefa champions league draw
Di Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw go hold for Istanbul, Turkey.
Officially di competition go start on 6 and 7 September and end on 10 June 2023, according to di organisers.
What time is champions league draw today
Di Uefa champions league draw go hold by 1700 GMT (5pm CAT).
Champions League pot
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham
Pot 3
Borussia Dortmund
RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting Lisbon
Bayern Leverkusen
Olympic Marseille
Pot 4
Club Brugge
Celtic
Maccabi Haifa
Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb
Viktoria Plzen
Rangers
Benfica
Venue for Uefa champions league final
Di final of di 2022/23 Uefa champions league go hold for di Atatürk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul, Turkey.
Di venue dey popular for im name, 'Miracle of Istanbul'- afta Liverpool beat AC Milan for di 2005 final of di champions league.
Liverpool come from three goals down to equalise and dem beat Milan for Istanbul.
Na Istanbul suppose host di 2020 final of di champions league but e no hold sake of di Covid-19 pandemic – di final eventually hold for Lisbon, Portugal dat year.