Video Explainer: Wetin be di danger of Nitrous oxide alias laughing gas?

Author, Tunde Ososanya

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

36 minutes wey don pass

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday order nationwide clampdown on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide aka laughing gas.

NDLEA for dia statement on 11 July say dia oga patapata Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa direct all commands and formation of di agency to carry out di action as pipo dey use di gas for recreational purposes.

Di agency dey react to di trend among Nigerian youths and celebrities wey dey take dis gas.

No be only Nigerians dey abuse of nitrous oxide, many kontris don implement measures to restrict di supply of dis gas.