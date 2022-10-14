L﻿agos state goment dey investigate viral video wey show Rico Swavey for hospital

Lagos State goment don begin investigate di conduct of di some pipo wey dey believed to be nurses for one private hospital where dem rush reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, wey many pipo sabi as Rico Swavey go, shortly afta e get di motor accident wey claim im life.

For inside di video wey don go viral, e show as di pipo for di hospital for Lagos state take dey film Rico Swavey as siddon on di with oxygen for im side.

Di vídeo don provoke plenty reactions for social media as many users condemn di alleged non-challant attitude of di healthcare providers wey dey di video.

Na dis lead di Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency to begin torchlight di mata.

Di Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotosho wey confam di investigation to BBC Pidgin say goment go first close di hospital if report show say e dey guilty.

Di death of di popular Nigerian celebrity and ex-big brother Naija housemate on Thursday still be shock to many of im fans and colleagues.

According to im colleague wey enta social media to announce am, di 29-year-old die for hospital on Thursday morning afta e involve for deadly car accident.

Official statement later comot from im management wey confam di tori of im death.

'﻿'We lose am... we lose our boy.'' Dem announce for im verified Twitter handle.

W﻿etin dey inside di video

Di 30-second video show Rico Swavey on top chair for critical condition. While one of di nurses dey call for help to give am medical attention, some dey do video while others dey laugh.

One of di nurses for di video dey ask di oda pipo wey dey dia for help to move Rico and dey caution dem say make dem stop dey film as dem see di state of di patient.

“Make una stop dey do video; pesin dey die and una dey make video, Make una come make we carry am” di nurse tok.

Pipo reactions to di video

D﻿is video make pipo lament di kontri healthcare system as dem tok wetin dia eyes don see and how dem allegedly take suffer for di hands of some nurses and oda healthcare practitioners for Nigeria hospitals.

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, R﻿ico Swavey tweets

Who be Rico Swavey?

Wia dis foto come from, Rico Swavey Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Rico Swavey

Rico Swavey na entertainer wey get several talents wey e don showcase.

Im real name na Patrick Fakoya and na from Patrick im bring out im ‘stage name’ Rico wey pipo use know am.

Im na 29 years old wey spend some of im life time for Jos, Plateau state.

E don dey di entertainment industry for Nigeria for some time but e become popular afta e participate for reality show Big Brother Naija wit oda housemates for 2018 – di ‘Double wahala’ edition.

Rico Swavey na graduate of Babcock university for Nigeria wia e study Law.

Before im death, Rico don release some songs, some of im singles include Emotions, This life. E don also feature for songs with oda artistes.

Im also be part of di popular TV drama series, Tinsel.

“To die na to live for di hearts of those wey love you.“Our hearts dey shattered as we mourn di death of Patrick Fakoya (Rico) wey until im death na indispensable member of di Tinsel family.“