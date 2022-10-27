UN warn say ogbonge warming threshold dey slip from our sight

47 minutes wey don pass

E "no get credible pathway" to keep di rise for global temperatures below di key threshold of 1.5C, according to one bleak new UN assessment.

Scientists believe say going beyond 1.5C go see dangerous impacts for pipo all ova di world.

Di report say since COP26 last year, goments plan to cut carbon don dey "woefully inadequate".

Only one urgent transformation of society go avoid disaster, di study tok.

Na just ova a week before di next major climate conference, dem sabi as COP27, go start for Egypt.

Mindful of di fact say di world attention don dey elsewhere since climate diplomats meet for Glasgow last year, dis week don see different kain reports wey dey underline di fact say climate change don go away.

As e dey answer questions from BBC viewers and listeners dis week, di UN Secretary General António Guterres, say di world need to re-focus on climate change or face kasala

Dem underline dis gloomy mood among scientists and diplomats for di UN emissions gap study dem release today.

Now for di thirteenth year, di report analyse di gap between di rhetoric and di reality.

E conclude say di 1.5C threshold now dey in serious danger.

Dis analysis finds am say new efforts to cut carbon go see global emissions fall by less than 1% by 2030, wen according to scientists, reductions of 45% dey needed to keep 1.5C in play.

Looking at di impact on temperatures, di study finds am say wit di current policies in place, di world go warm by around 2.8C dis century..

If kontris get financial support and put into practice di plans dem don make, e fit limit am to 2.4C.

"We get our chance to make incremental changes, but dat time don over," Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, wey produce di study tok am.

"Only root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies fit save us from accelerating climate disaster," she tok.

Di UN agree say to achieve massive cuts for emissions be di important thing. But e point to electricity, industry, transport and buildings as areas wia dem fit make rapid transformations away from fossil fuels.

"We need to take climate change wit us anywia we go," Ms Anderson tok am.

"Into di classrooms, into di boardrooms, into di voting booth, over di dinner table. We no fit let go of climate change."

Plus highlighting di slow pace of progress on tackling di causes of warming, oda studies dem publish dis week show say goments dey fail to prepare for di impacts of higher temperatures.

For di UK, one committee of MPs and peers say di goment needs to "get a grip" on di risk to critical infrastructure wey warming climate fit cause.

Di report of di Joint Committee on di National Security Strategy show examples wia severe weather don too much affect transport and communications.

Dis include di deaths of three pipo from one train derailment for Scotland afta heavy rainfall for August 2020, and di loss of electric power by almost 1m pipo during Storm Arwen for November 2021.

"Di thing I find most disturbing na di lack of evidence say anyone in goment dey focusing on how all di impacts fit come together, create cascading crises," di chair of di Joint Committee, Dame Margaret Beckett MP tok.

"E no get ministers wey im focused responsibility na to make sure say our infrastructure fit withstand extreme weather and oda effects of climate change."

While almost all di reports dem publish dis week underline di lack of progress on climate, e get some strong positives inside di gloom.

Di State of Climate Action study say, for transport, di change to sustainable travel dey in progress. Globally, almost half of di buses dem sell for 2021 na im dey powered by battery electric or fuel cell electric engines.

For passenger car sales, electric vehicles don double from di previous year and dem now account for almost 9% of new cars.

Dis note of hope also reflect for di International Energy Agency World Energy Outlook, dem also publish today.

E argue say di energy crisis wey di war for Ukraine don cause dey cause changes wey fit make di transition to a more secure and sustainable energy system dey fast.