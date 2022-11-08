Didier Drogba don convert to Muslim?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba don deny claims say im don convert to Islam.

Im deny di tori afta one photo show as him and one Muslim iman dey pray go viral.

Na di Iman post di photo and tori be say na him announce say di former Chelsea striker don become a Muslim.

But for inside tweet on Monday evening, Drogba chook mouth inside di matter, e say im bin just dey was " I just dey pay respect to my Muslim brothers" as I visit im village.

Im describe am as " moment of togetherness".

Di cleric wey im name na Mohamed Salah later delete di post and say Drogba neva embrace Islam, but im still dey pray for im conversion.

Drogba bin play more than 100 times for Ivory Coast, including for di 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Before im retire for 2018, e become im kontri all-time top scorer.

Im help Chelsea win di 2012 Champions League title among other trophies.

Who be Didier Drogba?

Didier Drogba na former Ivory Coast captain and player of Chelsea football club.

Na March 11, 1978 dem born for im home kontri.

Drogba win three Premier League titles for im first eight years for Chelsea, and four FA Cups and two League Cups.

E also win di Premier League Golden Boot for 2006-07 and 2009-10.

E comot Chelsea on a high, as na im score di final penalty shootout against Bayern Munich to carri Champions League trophy.

E later join Chelsea again, to come score seven goals for 2014-15, as im win fourth Premier League title and third League Cup.