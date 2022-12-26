How Police officer allegedly shoot and kill lawyer on Christmas day for Lagos

26 December 2022, 12:24 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Lagos State Police Command don confam di death of one Barrister Bolanle Raheem wey one assistant superintendent of police allegedly shoot and kill for Ajah area of Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Di tok-tok pesin for di police command SP Benjamin Hundeyin confam di incident to BBC Pidgin and say di officer and two oda pesin wey dey wit am don dey custody and add say police don begin investigation.

According to Hundeyin, dem don deposit di deadi bodi of di victim for Mainland General Hospital.

Wetin happun?

One Barrister Yvonne wey claim say Barrister Raheem na her boss say di mata happun under Ajah under bridge as di woman dey return from Christmas service wit her husband.

She tok say Barrister Raheem family call am to narrate wetin happun to her and tell am say dem need lawyer sake of di mata.

“Di police officer na from Ajiwe station. Her husband na im dey drive, Barr. Omobolanle sit for front wit her husband,” Barrister Yvonne tok.

“Di officer ask dem to park and dem bin need di vehicle in front to move so dem fit park well, and immediately di police officer shoot at close range right into her chest. Afta dem see wetin happun, di remaining police officers on duty dia run away,” di lawyer tok.

She say afta a while, some policemen bin come move di deadi bodi to di mortuary for Yaba witout consent from di deceased family members.

'Anoda crime against lawyer'

Di National Publicity Secretary of di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Akorede Habeeb Lawal confam di incident and add say na anoda crime against lawyer.

Barrister Lawal for im Twitter handle say di NBA President Y.C Maikyau dey ontop di mata and dem go ensure say justice dey served.

Police tok sorry to family

Di Lagos State Police Command don tok sorry to di family of Barrister Bolanle Raheem.