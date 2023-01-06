‘Be like University of Ghana authorities no wan make I graduate’ - student react to tuition fees hike

4 hours wey don pass

Ghana Education ministry direct universities, especially de University of Ghana to comply with de 15 percent fee increment wey Parliament approve.

Dis be after students groups reject de introduction of new fee charges wey shoot up by over 30%.

Ghana’s Parliament approve a 15% increment from de previous academic year, but some universities like de University of Ghana increase tuition fees and other things without approved from Parliament.

“I be Masters student for University of Ghana, last semester my fees be Ghc8,410 but with de new fees increase I for pay Ghc11,400” Priscila talk to BBC Pidgin.

“I already dey inside week 5 of de semester wey dem want make we pay such monies? Be like University of Ghana management no wan make I graduate” she add.

University Students Association Ghana reject new fees

Students for Ghana dey vex for university authorities after de introduction of new school fees, some of which increase by over 40%.

Inside statement wey dem release, USAG talk say “de recent astronomical hikes in school fees of public universities in de country, go make access to education increasingly difficult.”

According to de students, with de introduction of new fees three weeks to school reopening, dem no fit prepare for de high academic and residential fees which dey come at short notice.

De University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), say public universities like University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC) den others all introduce different fees which no get approval from parliament.

University of Ghana justify new fee charges

University of Ghana justify dia reasons for increasing fees.

Dem explain say dem no increase fees sake of de Covid-19 pandemic after students plead with authorities.

“Management dey assure students, parents den all stakeholders say dia fees tor 2022/2023 academic year be legal” dem claim inside statement.

Some students who hear de directive from Ministry of Education say de call be positive.

“If dem no do anything about de fees, e go hard for me to pay my fees dis semester” level 300 student, Julius talk BBC Pidgin.