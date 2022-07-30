Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel 'missing': AGN say Nollywood actors dey miss, police give update

How dis two Nollywood actors go missing - Latest update

30 July 2022, 12:02 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel aka Agbogidi dey miss, Actors Guild of Nigeria [AGN] don announce.

AGN dey suspect say na kidnappers gbab dis two popular Nollywood actors wey be dia members.

Monalisa Chinda Coker wey be Actors Guild of Nigeria Director of Communications, announce dis news for one statement wey she share for social media and write say;

"Please make we all dey vigilant …di situation dey disturbing...We pray fervently for dia safety and home coming soonest."

According to Monalisa, family members to di two actors report say dem dey miss.

Na afta dem no come back from one film location for Ozalla Town, Enugu state for southeast region.

AGN wey be di umbrella joinbodi of Nollywood actors, come suspect say e be like say kidnappers don gbab dem, suspicion wey dey under investigation now.

Police dey investigate case of missing pesins

Enugu state police command tell BCC Igbo say dem don see di car wey dem believe say belong to actress, Cynthia Okereke.

Police tok-tok pesin, say dem received one message about one red car wey dem see for Four-Corners along Enugu- Portharcourt expressway.

Daniel Ndukwe say e get di message on Friday, 29 July in the morning and around 11:00am police confam say di car belong to Cynthia Okereke.

On Saturday, BBC Pidgin hear from di police official again for latest update.

"Report wey dey available to us na case of missing pesins."

Investigation don start to locate dem and know how dem take disappear, e tok.

Di police tok-tok say dem don start investigation concerning di red car wey dem see and di missing pesin.

Nollywood react to missing actors case

Meanwhile, di news of di suspected kidnap of dis Nollywood actors don increase fear among members of di Actors Guild about dia safety, Monalisa tok.

Sake of dis, di president of di AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas don order make all all actors avoid going to di outskirt of cities to film.

E say except full security cover dey provided to make sure say actor dey safe. Oga Rollas say e dey shock about wetin happun and tell security agencies to speed up investigations wey go lead to di safe rescue of di actors.

Also, reacting to di news, veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, tweet at Nigerian leaders say dis incident of kidnapping gatz to stop;

"Just see one press release Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, two members of @actorsguildNg dey suspected to be kidnapped. Dem neva return from film location for Ozalla Town, Enugu. President @MBuhari, VP @ProfOsinbajo, Mr Speaker @femigbaja, @PoliceNG. dis gatz to stop!."

Who be Cynthia Okereke

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@okerekecynthia21

Cynthia Okereke na veteran Nollywood actor wey don feature for many films.

One popular movie wey she don act inside na Osuofia in London (2003).

She also don act for oda movies like , Idemili (2014), Katakata(2021) and odas.

For early dis year, one Nigerian pastor, Jeremiah Omoto post for im social media page of how e take surprise Actress Cynthia Okereke and one oda veteran actress, Chinwo Owoh with Car gifts.

Who be Clemson Cornel

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@clemsonagbogidi

Clemson Cornel aka Agbogidi na veteran Nollywood Actor wey don also feature for plenti film.

For im Instagram handle, Clemson call imsef Nollywood Chief Priest as dis na role wey e dey play well-well for movies.

Im last post for instagram na video of behind di scene of one film wey im be native doctor.