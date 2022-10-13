Appeal court go rule on Nnamdi Kanu case today - wetin di case dey about

Wia dis foto come from, Nnamdi Kanu

one hour wey don pass

Di Appeal court wey dey siddon for Abuja, Nigeria capital dey expexted to rule on di suit wey leader of di proscribed idifenou pipo of Biafra (Ipob) file to strike di charges wey federal goment sama am on Thursday.

D﻿is na according to di informate wey di N﻿namdi Kanu Ifeanyi Ejiofor release on Wednesday.

On 13 September, J﻿ustice Hannetu bin adjourn ruling to go study di mata well-well.

Lead Counsel for di Appellant, Mike Ozekhome bin beg court to strike out di remaining seven-count charges wey Federal High Court retain afta dem strike out eight from di 15.

Nigeria goment bin sama di proscribed Ipob leader 15 count charge wey border on terrorism, treason, secession and dat im be member of IPOB group wey goment don outlaw.

But for May 2022, Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court remove some of di charges from 15 to seven.

Di Seven-Count charges wey Nnamdi Kanu dey appeal

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facility for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra.

N﻿namdi Kanu case timeline

October 2015: Dem arrest and arraign Kanu on top charges of treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms, and illegal importation of broadcast equipment, for Federal High Court, Abuja.

October 2015: Kanu and im defendants deny di charges dem.

December 2015: Court order di release of Nnamdi Kanu but di federal goment refuse to comply.

December 2015: Di federal goment file anoda five-count charge of treasonable felony against di Ipob leader and for 2016, three courts rule say make dem lock am for Kuje prison, citing threats to national security.

May 2016: Nnamdi Kanu cari cry go ECOWAS Court and blame President Buhari say e no wan grant am bail.

April 2017: Di federal high court for Abuja come grant Kanu bail on 'health grounds.'

April 2017: Kanu come become free man once again afta dem detain am for 18 months.

September 2017: Kanu japa from Naija.

September 2017: Di lawyer wey dey represent Kanu say im neva yan wit im client since September 14, wen sojas invade im house for Imo state.

October 2017: Wen court resume di treason trial of Kanu, e no show.

June 2021: Di Federal goment repatriate Ipob leader to Nigeria to continue im trial. Nigeria Minister of justice na im announce say dem don catch am and return am back to di kontri.

June 2021: Court order make dem lock am for SSS custody until July 26.

July 26, 2021: Court adjourn di case to October 21.

October 21: Dem bring Kanu come court wit plenti security and court adjourn to 10th November.

November 10, 2021: Nnamdi Kanu lawyers stage walkout from di court afta SSS no allow some of di defence lawyers to enta di court room.

November 10, 2021: Di presiding judge come move di case to 19, 20 of January, 2022.

December 2, 2021: Di court hold an emergency session wia Nnamdi kanu lawyers ask di court to move di trial date forward and court agree and put am for January 18, 19, 20.

January 18, 2022: Di presiding judge adjourn di case to 19 afta di prosecution file new charges.

January 19, 2022: Kanu plead not guilty to di charges against am and di judge adjourn di mata to 16 of February to consider application to quash di charges against Kanu.

February 16, 2022: Kanu challenge di competence of di court to hear im matter. Court adjourn to April 8 for ruling.

April 8, 2022: Justice Binta Nyako reduce charges against Nnamdi Kanu to seven from 15. Court adjourn to 17th, 18th and 26th May for ruling on im bail application.

M﻿ay 18, 2022: Di trial judge, Binta Nyako, reject Kanu bail request and adjourn di suit until May 26. Before di date, di trial get anoda adjournment to June 28, wia one of Kanu Lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, say di judge dey sick.