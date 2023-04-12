Police begin investigate mob killing of OAU student wey allegedly steal fone

Wia dis foto come from, OAU

12 April 2023

Police for Osun State, southwest Nigeria don confirm di death of one 500-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, wey students beat on allegation say im tiff fone.

Di Osun State Police Command tok-tok pesin Yemisi Opalola tell BBC Pidgin say investigation don start into di mata.

Tori be say dem beat Okoli Ahinze to death inside di Awo Hall on Monday 10 March as dem accuse am say im tiff fone inside di hall.

Dem rush Okoli go Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife afta complications on Tuesday.

Doctors wey dey duty confirm am dead on arrival wen dem rush am to di Accident and Emergency Unit of di hospital.

OAU tok sori to Okoli family

Di Management of the school don condemn di incident wey lead to di death of di student.

One statement by di Public Relations Officer of di University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, tok say preliminary investigation revealed say di student die of mob action on di allegation say im steal fone.

Olanrewaju tok say di Vice Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire set up one committee to investigate di circumstances wey lead to dis incident.

“Di action of di mob, wey be violation of di law of di kontri and di University regulations don dey reported to di police wey don commence investigations,” di statement tok.

Di university administration also tok sori to Okoli parents, staff and students and dem pray say “God go grant dem di strength to bear di irreparable loss”.

Di university warn dia students say make dem no dey take laws into dia hands. Dem say make students report any criminal activities to di university authorities for immediate actions.

Student union condemn mob action

Di Great Ife Students Union condemn di killing of Okoli for one statement wey di president Olayiwole Folahan Festus release on 11 March.

E say dis incident na very sad one to di union and dem dey wait for official report from di law enforcement agencies.

Olayiwole add say: "Arrests and investigations of individuals suspected to dey connected wit di assault of di deceased don dey go on for legal actions. Our Union no support mob actions and justice gazz dey served for dis incident,"

E say di union don suspend dia activities immediately sake of di incident.

"I reassure Great Ife students say di Union dey work assiduously wit di school authorities and di relevant law enforcement officers to make sure say justice dey meted out appropriately!" di statement add.

Mob action for Nigeria na concern

Cases of mob action for Nigeria na concern to di pipo and goment, and despite condemnation of dis act, e neva stop.

For Nigeria and oda parts of di world, to take anoda pesin life sake of allegation say dat pesin commit crime na murder.

No mata di offence wey di pesin commit, to kill am na criminal offence and e dey punishable by law.

Different mob action cases for Nigeria don draw condemnations from many quarters and afta di condemnations e no go tey before anoda mob action happun.

In all of dis, di Nigeria goment never arrest or carry anybody go court to face murder charges for mob action.

Di mob killing of Deborah Samuel for July 2022 still dey fresh for di minds of Nigerians wey still dey seek justice for di female student wey meet her death sake of alleged blasphemy.

Deborah na student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, wey dem burn to death sake of alleged blasphemy.

Anoda mob action wey gain wide condemnation happun for Lagos for 2022 and e lead to di killing of one sound engineer identified as David.

Na three young men suffer di mob action but na one of dem die while odas escape wit life threatening injuries.

Video wey bin circulate for social media show how di mob lynch di young men and set one of dem on fire.