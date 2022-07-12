Late Osinachi husband, Peter no escape for Kuje prison break - NCS

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu

Nigeria Correction Service on Tuesday dismiss report say Peter Nwachukwu, di husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi, escape for Kuje prison break.

“No be true say late Osinachi Nwanchukwu husband escape Kuje prison.”

Public Relations Officer, FCT command of Nigeria Correction Service tell BBC Pidgin on 12 July, a week afta di jailbreak.

Chukwuedo Humphrey clear di mata afta some local tori begin report say di husband of di later Nigerian singer wey court remand, 'escape di facility'.

"As I dey tok to you now, I dey inside di Kuje custodian centre and I just see di husband of late Osinachi."

"Dat tori wey dey spread say im escape no be true."

Deputy Superintendent Humphrey add say make tori pipo dey try verify stories before dem put am out for public in order not to mislead Nigerians.

Everyday wey dey recapture prisoners wey bin escape di facility, di Kuje prison official add.

Im also confirm say Nigeria drug offense agency - NDLEA arrest one of di wanted terror suspects wey escape Kuje prison last week for Abuja on Monday.

Dem catch di wanted convict early Monday morning for Area one motor park, inside di FCT, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency [NDLEA] tok.

Na on Friday di kontri prison officials - Nigeria Correctional Services - declare 68 Boko Haram convicted missing prisoners wanted afta Tuesday jailbreak.

Gunmen, wey di kontri defence chief say be terrorists, raid di prison wey dey di kontri political capital last Tuesday night and free hundreds of inmates.

Names, faces of all Boko Haram terrorists wey escape Kuje prison 8th July 2022

Last week, Kuje Correctional facility come under heavy attack on Tuesday night, 5 July, 2022 and dis lead to di escape of several inmates.

On Friday, 8 July, 2022, Nigeria Correction Service come release di faces of Boko Haram terrorists wey escape from di Kuje prison break on Tuesday night.

Di Prison service on Friday release 68 names wit dia fotos and details.

And Peter Nwachukwu name no dey among di list of escapee.

However, some tori pipo come begin carry report say Peter Nwachukwu dey among those wey escape.

And now di tok-tok pesin for FCT command of Nigeria Correction Service don clarify say dat report no be true.

Wetin make Peter Nwachukwu dey Kuje Prison?

Peter Nwachukwu dey face 23 count charges around culpable homicide wey lead to di death of im wife wey be popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Nigerian goment bin arraign di man on top case wey border on domestic violence and homicide for May dis year.

Im plead not guilty to culpable homicide ontop im wife death, wen di case first come up in court.

But di judge ask make dem lock am for Kuje prison until wen dem go hear di homicide case against am.

Di Nigerian gospel singer death for April 2022 spark outrage across Nigeria afta her family allege say she suffer domestic abuse for her husband hand.

Wetin be di charges against Osinachi husband?

Di office of di Attorney-General of di Federation and Minister of Justice file claim say Peter forcefully drive Osinachi from her matrimonial home and dat act dey contrary to di Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

And dat e forcefully push di gospel singer out of a moving vehicle. Justice Nwosu afta dem arraign Nwachukwu before am fix June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am for accelerated hearing.

Goment charge Nwachukwu say e commit culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of di Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. Di offence dey contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable wit death.

FG allege say di defendant deprive Osinachi her personal liberty as e restrain her movement and lock her up for house.Goment accuse di defendant say e subject di late Osinachi to emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, contrary to section 14(1) of the VAP Act, 2015.

Di defendant deny Osinachi access to her moni to go hospital and use for household necessities and force her to dey beg and borrow.Dat Osinachi husband forcefully isolate and separate her from her family by preventing her mother and siblings from visiting her matrimonial home.Nwachukwu allegedly beat-beat her pikin dem and record dia cry and play am for im phone.

Dat e prevent im pikin dem make dem no report di acts of domestic violence against dia mama."Di business for today na arraignment, I hereby order accelerated hearing" Justice Nwosu-Iheme tokNwachukwu wife die for April 8, 2022 and many of her colleagues bin accuse her husband say e dey treat her anyhow (domestic violence) wey lead to her death.Di Nigeria Police arrest Nwachukwu and e don dey detention since den before im arraignment today.

Osinachi husband, Peter Nwachukwu profile

Peter na pastor for Dunamis International Gospel Church wia im late wife also be one of di lead singers before her death.

Dem born Peter for Omaboma, for Nnewi South, inside Anambra state, southeast Nigeria.

Pesin wey dey close to am, Doctor Felix Onyimadu tell BBC say na Okekenwa dem name Peter Nwachukwu wen dem born am.

Dr Onyimadu add am say im no too sabi many tins about Peter because im name no dey for dia register.

But report tok say Peter dey above 50 years for age.

Na for one choir ministration im meet Osinachi before dem two marry.

Nigeria police arrest Peter Nwachukwu, afta di death of di popular gospel artiste.