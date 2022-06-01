Ghanaians react afta community allegedly flog couple wey dia sex tape leak publicly

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

1 June 2022

Ghanaians dey react to de flogging of one young man and woman after some youth flog dem for Waa Naa palace for allegedly filming dia sex act which later leak.

Inside de flogging video wey go viral, dem tie de lady and gentleman to pole wey dem flog dem on de compound of de Chief palace for Upper West Region.

Reasons for de beatings be say according to de youth, e be wrong for dem to film dia sexual act.

But de action of de youth no go down well with Ghanaians, including Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, Overlord of de Wala Traditional Council who describe am as “barbaric act.”

Spokesperson of de Overlord, Naa Kadri Ibrahim, Jinpehi Naa, talk Ghana News Agency (GNA) say de position of de Waa Naa be say dem “condemn de act of flogging.”

“We dey collaborate with police to see how we go handle de issue professionally. E no be something we dey support. We no dey for that at all” Naa Kadir Ibrahim reveal.

According to de Traditional Council, de right things to do be say dem for report de matter to de police instead of taking de law into dia own hands.

Police investigate abuse of de couple

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

Video of de young man and woman allegedly wey dey have sex start dey circulate for de community on social media.

De time stamp on de video dey show May 29, 2022.

Report say after de tape start dey go viral, youth wey no be happy with de incident enter de township to apprehend de couple in de video.

After arresting de two, dem carry de lovebirds go de Waa Naa palace but dem meet en absence.

Dat be when dem take de law into dia hands wey dem flog dem on video.

Human Rights activists den concerned Ghanaians start dey mount pressure on authorities to deal wit de people wey flog de two.

Police say dem dey use de video clip of de flogging wey dey circulate to find de perpetrators.