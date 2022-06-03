'On Sunday na di last time I see her alive' - Father to pregnant housewife dem murder inside her house for Jigawa tok

Wia dis foto come from, Babangida Aibas

28 minutes wey don pass

Reactions dey follow di report of di death of Ummi Garba, one pregnant housewife dem find dead for her house for Hadejia local goment area, Jigawa northern Nigeria.

Pipo take to social media to react in shock and anger to tori say dem murder Ummi for her house.

Mallam Garba Umar, papa to Ummi tell BBC Pidgin say some pipo enta her house before dem kill her.

For interview with BBC Pidgin tori pesin, di Ummi papa say e last see im daughter alive on Sunday as she visit im house because her sister dey marry.

“She (Ummi) come house on Sunday and spend di whole day with us as her sister dey marry before later her husband come carry her dey go dia house, na di last time wey I see my daughter alive.”

“Na my brother call me for phone on Wednesday to tell me say some pipo don kill Ummi and na so I rush go dia, wetin I see dey very painful and something wey I no go ever forget.”

Mallam Garba say e dey dia wen dem come remove Ummi corpse from di house wey she dey live with her husband for 19 months when dem do wedding.

Di father also confam say im daughter dey pregnant just as pipo wey dey post on social media dey tok.

“Yes she dey pregnant and infact she dey even attend ante natal clinic, di unborn pikin for be her second as di first one she born die after some time.”

Mallam Garba say di late 26 year old na obedient child and e go dey always remember by dat.

“I no dey get problem with Ummi because she dey always dey on di right side and dey obey, she be 10th out of 19 children wey I get.”

Lastly e tok say e dey hope authorities go do beta work to fish out di killers of im daughter and charge dem to court for wetin dem do.

Wia dis foto come from, Babangida Aibas

Police confam di killing

Meanwhile, police don confam di housewife murder adding dat di husband Muazu Babangida dey hospital dey receive treatment.

According to tok tok pesin of Jigawa police command DSP Lawan Adam, dem bin get report around 6:15pm about wetin happun and by di time dem reach dia, dem meet Ummi in a pool of blood with her throat wey dem slash.

“Na sharp object dem use slash her throat and by di time officers reach dia she don already die.”

“Her husband wey come back from im work to meet her for pool of blood collapse and as I dey tok you now e dey hospital dey receive treatment.”

Several pipo from Hadejia town take to Facebook to express anger about wetin happun to Ummi for dia town and call on authorities to act fast.

Yusuf Muhammad Nadabo wey post Ummi foto on di app say e dey important for authorities to show seriousness and fish out pipo wey kill Ummi so dat Hadejia pipo mind go rest.

Mukhat Hassan Hadejia pray for di soul of Ummi and add say may God expose whoever get hand for di murder of Ummi.

Wia dis foto come from, Babangida Aibas

Oda housewives killing wey shock Nigeria

For February 2022, some pipo enta Rukayya Mustapha house for Kano state northwest Nigeria wia dem for kill her.

Di woman wey dey stay Danbare area for Kano die from beatings according to police wey also say her children wey be one and three year old also suffer beatings.

Na case wey grab attention at di time and make many pipo to show anger and curse pipo wey do di evil act.

For April 2022, one 32-year-old miner allegedly kill im wife, Mercy Samuel for Jos, Plateau state wey dey north-central Nigeria.