'She be my spiritual girlfriend' - Delivery man dem find mummy for im cooler bag

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police find di mummy during one routine security check

43 minutes wey don pass

Police bin make one surprise discovery wen dem search one delivery man wey bin dey act like say im dey drunk for one archaeological site for Puno inside Peru.

For inside im cooler bag dem find one ancient mummy.

Di man say im bin don dey share im room wit di bandaged mummy and consider am "a kind of spiritual girlfriend".

E tok say im bin don put di remains for im bag to show dem off to im friends.

Im explain say im keep "Juanita", as e dey call di mummy, for one box for im room, next to di TV.

E add am say, na im papa get am, even though e no tok how di papa take see am.

'E dey sleep for my bedroom'

Julio Cesar say Juanita -name wey im give di mummy- dey sleep for im bedroom.

Oga Julio believe say di body belong to a woman . Im also claim say 'Juanita' don dey for dia family for 30 years.

"I take care of her, I maintain her", e tok.

Mummies na part of cultural heritage for Peru and na to preserve di bodies of pipo wey don die.

Sabi pipo chook mouth

Experts say di body dey between 600 and 800 years old and say na dat of one adult male rather dan a woman, as di man wey dem discover am for im hand bin think.

Dem estimate say di mummified male fit don pass 45 years old at di time of im death and e dey 1.51m tall (4ft 11in).

Dem wrap di mummy in bandages for di foetal position wey be di normal way many of di pre-Hispanic burials for di area dey happun.

Many cultures dey practise mummification for Peru before di arrival of di Spanish conquistadors. Dem dey bury some mummies while dem dey bring odas out and dem go parade dem during festivals.

Police don seize di mummy wey dem carry inside cooler bag and hand am to Peru ministry of culture, wey dey look afta di kontri heritage.

Police don detain di man wey dey transport am and im two friends, wey dey between 23 and 26 years old.